The Key Properties of the Seven Chakras

The chakras are the body’s energy channels that affect one’s mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing. When they are blocked, a person will experience some of the misfortunes associated with that particular center. Here is a brief breakdown of the seven main chakras and how to recognize if one is out of balance.

Root Chakra

The color red represents the root chakra and symbolizes the most basic needs, such as food and shelter. When blocked, one will perpetually remain in survival mode, fearing for their wellbeing and threatened by the outside world. The surefire way to clear this passage is to stay grounded.

Sacral Chakra

The sacral chakra is linked to spirituality and one’s ability to experience pleasure. Depression, lack of inspiration, and fear of change are signs of a blockage, but it can be strengthened by dancing, enjoying life, and tapping into creativity.

Solar Plexus Chakra

The solar plexus chakra can be energized by developing self-confidence and achieving personal goals. When overactive or underactive, it can lead to stagnation, low self-esteem, shame, self-doubt, and a weakened immune system.

Heart Chakra

The heart chakra affects one’s ability to both give and receive love. To balance this channel, anger, bitterness, and resentment will need to be released in exchange for love, compassion, and empathy for others, including oneself.

Throat Chakra

The throat chakra is linked to one’s ability to speak their truth comfortably. A person can severely weaken this chakra by suppressing their thoughts and opinions, leading to an array of throat ailments and speech impediments.

Third Eye Chakra

The third eye chakra symbolizes one’s ability to see the unseen. When it is open, a person will have a clear, reliable intuition, free of the indecision, paranoia, and physical-world distractions that accompany an obstructed one.

Crown Chakra

Enlightenment is used to represent the crown chakra. This center can only be ignited once the other chakras have been mastered. Its theme is the spiritual connection that occurs once one has made eternal peace with the physical world.

As everything is connected, if one chakra is out of whack, others are too. However, with specific lifestyle changes, such as meditating, exercising, and connecting with nature, the chakras will slowly but surely make their way back into alignment.

Article originally published at michellebeltran.net