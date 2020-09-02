Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Key Properties of the Seven Chakras

The chakras are the body’s energy channels that affect one’s mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing. When they are blocked, a person will experience some of the misfortunes associated with that particular center. Here is a brief breakdown of the seven main chakras and how to recognize if one is out of balance. Root ChakraThe color […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The chakras are the body’s energy channels that affect one’s mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing. When they are blocked, a person will experience some of the misfortunes associated with that particular center. Here is a brief breakdown of the seven main chakras and how to recognize if one is out of balance.

Root Chakra
The color red represents the root chakra and symbolizes the most basic needs, such as food and shelter. When blocked, one will perpetually remain in survival mode, fearing for their wellbeing and threatened by the outside world. The surefire way to clear this passage is to stay grounded.

Sacral Chakra
The sacral chakra is linked to spirituality and one’s ability to experience pleasure. Depression, lack of inspiration, and fear of change are signs of a blockage, but it can be strengthened by dancing, enjoying life, and tapping into creativity.

Solar Plexus Chakra
The solar plexus chakra can be energized by developing self-confidence and achieving personal goals. When overactive or underactive, it can lead to stagnation, low self-esteem, shame, self-doubt, and a weakened immune system. 

Heart Chakra
The heart chakra affects one’s ability to both give and receive love. To balance this channel, anger, bitterness, and resentment will need to be released in exchange for love, compassion, and empathy for others, including oneself.

Throat Chakra
The throat chakra is linked to one’s ability to speak their truth comfortably. A person can severely weaken this chakra by suppressing their thoughts and opinions, leading to an array of throat ailments and speech impediments.

Third Eye Chakra
The third eye chakra symbolizes one’s ability to see the unseen. When it is open, a person will have a clear, reliable intuition, free of the indecision, paranoia, and physical-world distractions that accompany an obstructed one.

Crown Chakra
Enlightenment is used to represent the crown chakra. This center can only be ignited once the other chakras have been mastered. Its theme is the spiritual connection that occurs once one has made eternal peace with the physical world.

As everything is connected, if one chakra is out of whack, others are too. However, with specific lifestyle changes, such as meditating, exercising, and connecting with nature, the chakras will slowly but surely make their way back into alignment.

Article originally published at michellebeltran.net

    Michelle Beltran, Michelle Beltran is a psychic medium and life coach.

    Based in Northern California, Michelle Beltran has had a long and diverse career. She graduated from college and then began working as a law enforcement officer in the Air Force. This job gave her the opportunity to learn how to handle stressful situations while also managing her authority. Following her work in the Air Force, she started working as a probation officer. This role offered her the chance to connect with people who needed purpose to help change their lives. During her time working as a probation officer, she started the first K9 Narcotic Drug Detection Program in her department. The program was only one of five in the state of California.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    hara chakra
    Community//

    The Hara Chakra: Activating the Power of Your Sacral

    by Luke
    Community//

    Thrive Through Chaos

    by Destiny Young
    Community//

    Tap into Energy Medicine to Release Stress

    by Monica Haider

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.