THE JOURNEY OF WORDS

The other day, I noticed that I get a lot of signs connected to Saint Francis. Growing up as a catholic girl, I loved his stories. It felt so natural what he was sharing in his stories although he was an old dude in my eyes. It feels very natural as he is so connected to the animals. He is probably my go-to teacher about animal communication. It is not so much that he shared instructions on how he communicated, but more the wisdom in his stories. This particular poem keeps finding its way into my day, every day.

I love this poem so much. The words give me strength when I have the feeling I am not doing enough. That nagging feeling that we should do something big for others and stand up for others. When your ego is taking over and talks you into the strange notion that only our day is worth living if you do something huge. It is probably how the news works these days and the peculiar habit that we humans have to only share our wins with one another.

Reading these words give me calmness in the storm. It gives me answers to many questions at the same time. Everything is good and we are where we are supposed to be. Enjoy the little things in life – that fun conversation, a smile exchange, your dog’s excitement when you walk through the door. It also shows that we do what we are supposed to do and we are always contributing to our community. We don’t need approval from anyone to add value to our activities. It is not important what the outside world thinks about it because we do them with love.

Reading these words gives me the grounding for my work and my connection with animals. To just be the channel they want me to be. The expectations that our animals have of all of us. To be here at this moment and enjoy this moment with them. It is right there at that moment, in that heart-to-heart connection, the magical relationship between humans and animals is built. It is straightforward and we don’t need to be doing anything significantly big. Just don’t take it all too personal; it is not a big deal.

I realize reading these words can mean so many different things to so many people. That makes this poem so amazing. It is a bridge for so many things and can support so many people at the same time. Words are so impactful, and even many moons later, they can help guide us. Letting words come through me and share them with you can give us a connection. The connection to be here and now together. To stand with one another as life is so much bigger than you and me. Reading the same words together creates a history, a present and a future of togetherness as well.

To believe in something more than just the stuff we own and the “have to’s” in our daily schedule. Togetherness in words is the key to connect with our hearts. Our heart is our guidance in the day; it gives us a rhythm even if we only look at the science part of our human experience. Our heart keeps us wondering if there is more out there for us. With Covid-19 making its way all over the globe, it shows me how interconnected we all are. Sharing words, stories and songs can bring us all together on a completely different level.

Poems are a way for people to share our emotions as we can all pick up the intentions of the words in different ways. I love that about a poem – it is so broad and universal at the same time. I can talk about it with my friends or people on the train. Yes, I love chatting with people I meet for short periods in my life. Meeting others that come from different walks of life makes their input so valuable. As they are shining their light on different things and it is like going on an adventure.

The journey of our words is so impactful and it is a tool we use every day.