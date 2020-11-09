Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Journey from Mentally Stuck to Feeling Limitless

How the depths of a midlife crisis led to finding purpose and joy.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Journey from Midlife Crisis to Fulfillment

“If you can get up from being ground into the dirt, you may be filthy, but you’re more likely to grow.”

– MIDORI VERITY

It was the morning of my 40th birthday.

All I wanted to do was stay in bed and feel sorry for myself.  Seriously, I just wanted to cry until I flooded the room! Yes, I was hideously pathetic.

I was filled with an overwhelming, soul-crushing sense of failure and disappointment. The words, “I suck,” kept rumbling around in my head.

I believed my life was half over, and things had not turned out as I had dreamed.

I was 40, and I felt like I lost control over my own life.

I knew I should be happy, which made things worse.

I had two fabulous kids, a reputable business, and a husband.

However, I was utterly burned out and depressed.

On top of this, I knew I was aging and felt my wrinkles were increasing by the minute. Holy cow, my best days were behind me! I felt utterly gross.

I used to champion myself for my outgoing, bubbly personality. Now, I just wanted to hide and keep to myself. Since my face was beginning to look like a well-traveled map, it was probably better to stay hidden anyway.

If I were my friend I would have told me to stop being a cry baby and pull my pathetic self together!

FROM DISGUSTING MYSELF TO TRANSFORMATION 

So, with complete determination, I set out on my journey in search of a new direction. One can only feel repulsive for so long!

I stopped watching TV and cut out wasted time. I began devouring self-improvement books written by top psychologists and thought leaders. I watched every expert and guru available on Youtube. Soon that wasn’t enough, so I started going to seminars.  

I even went to a hypnotherapist for the first time.  Yes, it was profound!

I began to use what I was learning to change my mindset.  

I was invited to a business seminar where I met a brain science expert named Doug Bench. He was a little flirty which probably helped to intrigued me further into his teachings. Remember, I was a bit desperate, so it didn’t take much to win me over. That’s a joke, by the way!

Bench’s knowledge of the brain’s power and how we can use it to accomplish unbelievable heights was mesmerizing. I ordered his book as soon as I returned home. I used the suggestions and quickly realized the power of the brain.

I was obsessed with studying everything I could.

It was clear – I was on to something life-changing.  Woo hoo! 

Through studying brain science, I have learned that we have tremendous control over our lives.

On the other side of my breakdown, came my breakthroughs.

I realized I was capable of SO MUCH MORE! I was the only one in my way. I felt like I was figuratively on fuego! 

It knew I’d been given a gift I had to share with others who wanted a more purpose-filled and limitless life. 

I went on to write a book and received my certification in Human Behavior. I’ve also spoken at several large events and have coached hundreds of professionals. 

Let me substantiate the speaking part. I had a life-time phobia of being on stage. Generally, I’d forget everything I was supposed to say. This was followed by wanting to pee, proceeded with an urge to vomit. The brain science thing has helped me overcome this block!

I thought, wow if I can make such a quick transformation, anyone can! I have to share this knowledge!!

Helping others to overcome their mental obstacles to realize their potential is magnificently rewarding.

I would never have dreamt of living this life had I not had a breakdown! There’s always a positive if you look for it.

Midori Verity, Mindset Coach at Midori Verity Int'l

After working with 100's of clients Midori has found your level of success is directly related to your mindset. She helps driven professionals rewire their brains to break through the mental challenges that have slowed them down. Procrastination, overwhelm, and fear disintegrate, so they achieve a higher level of success with ease and confidence. She's a best-selling author, speaker, and show host.

She has a degree in Communications and Sociology from the University of California, Davis. Midori is also a Certified Behavioral Specialist. She’s proud to be an Advisor for the global organization, Women Network, and has been featured on FoxNews, CBS, Prevention Magazine, Martha Stewart, and many other medias.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

