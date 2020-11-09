The Journey from Mentally Stuck to Feeling Limitless

“If you can get up from being ground into the dirt, you may be filthy, but you’re more likely to grow.” – MIDORI VERITY

It was the morning of my 40th birthday.

All I wanted to do was stay in bed and feel sorry for myself. Seriously, I just wanted to cry until I flooded the room! Yes, I was hideously pathetic.

I was filled with an overwhelming, soul-crushing sense of failure and disappointment. The words, “I suck,” kept rumbling around in my head.

I believed my life was half over, and things had not turned out as I had dreamed.

I was 40, and I felt like I lost control over my own life.

I knew I should be happy, which made things worse.

I had two fabulous kids, a reputable business, and a husband.

However, I was utterly burned out and depressed.

On top of this, I knew I was aging and felt my wrinkles were increasing by the minute. Holy cow, my best days were behind me! I felt utterly gross.

I used to champion myself for my outgoing, bubbly personality. Now, I just wanted to hide and keep to myself. Since my face was beginning to look like a well-traveled map, it was probably better to stay hidden anyway.

If I were my friend I would have told me to stop being a cry baby and pull my pathetic self together!

FROM DISGUSTING MYSELF TO TRANSFORMATION

So, with complete determination, I set out on my journey in search of a new direction. One can only feel repulsive for so long!

I stopped watching TV and cut out wasted time. I began devouring self-improvement books written by top psychologists and thought leaders. I watched every expert and guru available on Youtube. Soon that wasn’t enough, so I started going to seminars.

I even went to a hypnotherapist for the first time. Yes, it was profound!

I began to use what I was learning to change my mindset.

I was invited to a business seminar where I met a brain science expert named Doug Bench. He was a little flirty which probably helped to intrigued me further into his teachings. Remember, I was a bit desperate, so it didn’t take much to win me over. That’s a joke, by the way!

Bench’s knowledge of the brain’s power and how we can use it to accomplish unbelievable heights was mesmerizing. I ordered his book as soon as I returned home. I used the suggestions and quickly realized the power of the brain.

I was obsessed with studying everything I could.

It was clear – I was on to something life-changing. Woo hoo!

Through studying brain science, I have learned that we have tremendous control over our lives.

On the other side of my breakdown, came my breakthroughs.

I realized I was capable of SO MUCH MORE! I was the only one in my way. I felt like I was figuratively on fuego!

It knew I’d been given a gift I had to share with others who wanted a more purpose-filled and limitless life.

I went on to write a book and received my certification in Human Behavior. I’ve also spoken at several large events and have coached hundreds of professionals.

Let me substantiate the speaking part. I had a life-time phobia of being on stage. Generally, I’d forget everything I was supposed to say. This was followed by wanting to pee, proceeded with an urge to vomit. The brain science thing has helped me overcome this block!

I thought, wow if I can make such a quick transformation, anyone can! I have to share this knowledge!!

Helping others to overcome their mental obstacles to realize their potential is magnificently rewarding.

I would never have dreamt of living this life had I not had a breakdown! There’s always a positive if you look for it.