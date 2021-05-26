Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Inspirational Story of Reid Heidenry

Reid Heidenry wasn’t always a top real estate agent for Sotheby’s Miami Beach; it took him 16 years of dedication, discipline, and commitment to his craft. Heidenry grew up in the Midwest, where he enjoyed the family-centric life in his home city of St. Louis. When looking for a college, he wanted a diverse city that […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Reid Heidenry wasn’t always a top real estate agent for Sotheby’s Miami Beach; it took him 16 years of dedication, discipline, and commitment to his craft. 

Heidenry grew up in the Midwest, where he enjoyed the family-centric life in his home city of St. Louis. When looking for a college, he wanted a diverse city that would let him grow and achieve a happy medium in life. 

What did he find in Miami: A Caribbean flavor that permeates the city and exposure to people from all over the world. The feeling that he is on a never-ending vacation is reinforced at places such as The Standard, which Heidenry sees as a hidden gem because of its amazing pool, jaw-dropping sunsets, and diverse crowd. He is also a fan of Socialista Lounge in Brickell. 

Miami, he said, has a further advantage in that the state has no income tax. He also says that Miami is a young city compared to others, emphasizing that it will only continue to grow and attract more people. 

Heidenry doesn’t have a typical workday, some are dedicated to working on the computer, others are made up of showings and meeting with clients, others are a combination. During such showings, he gets to see some of the coolest and most expensive homes and penthouses the city has to offer Consistency, discipline and a real interest in people are the main ingredients to his success. When he moved to Miami, he knew only those who he befriended in college – he currently has a large network of clients who have been a vital source for his success. For those looking to mirror his success, Heidenry underscores the importance of enjoying the present moment. He says that as he has accomplished goals he set for himself in the past several years, he always takes time to reflect so he can improve and grow. When he is not working, Heidenry enjoys traveling, watching Netflix, and having dinner with friends. 

Heidenry is considered one of the top real estate agents under the age of 40 in Miami and Miami Beach. To get in touch with Reid regarding real estate, contact him here. Follow his Instagram to get an inside look at his life and all the best things about Miami.

    Markus Riley

    I am professional blogger/writer, and have been writing as a freelance writer for various websites. Now I have joined one of the most recognized platforms in the world

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ramona Hall of Phillips Concessions: “Recognition”

    by Jilea Hemmings
    Community//

    Food Therapy in Miami

    by Sustainable Lifestyle
    Community//

    Kaio Alves Goncalves – It’s not about ideas but it’s about making ideas happen.

    by Sanjay Sharma
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.