The Inside of Jade

As ancient Buddhists drank tea to prevent drowsiness during epic mediations, we drink of each other’s pain and joy to prevent our souls from going back to sleep. In the second chapter of Lu Yu’s Cha Ching, the holy scripture of tea, he remarks that the most potent leaves have creases that have held the […]

This is what a life ushered into

acceptance looks like: crease,

soften, and in time we unfold

with an ease beyond our making.

The tea hut by design is too

small to enter standing, and too

narrow to bring anything with you.

Like the threshold to wisdom

after a lifetime of trouble.

A Question to Walk With: Describe a time when life narrowed your passage to tomorrow. What did you need to put down in order to arrive as you are?

This excerpt is from my book of poems in progress, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.

    Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

    Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

    Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

    MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

