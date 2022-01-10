The Importance of Therapy During a Divorce

Nearly everyone who has attended therapy has found it beneficial. In my experience working as a top-rated divorce lawyer in Bergen County, New Jersey, I have found that it is helpful for couples to seek therapy for an unbiased, professional opinion regarding their new beginning. Divorce can happen to anyone, and it doesn’t make you a failure. Speaking with a therapist can help you tremendously if done regularly and intentionally. Here are three ways that explain why therapy is important during a divorce.

Helps To Cope With The Emotional Pain of Divorce

As stated before, divorce can happen to anyone. Oftentimes, people feel as though they’re the only ones experiencing a divorce. This is not to normalize the process – I’m just letting you know that if you’re feeling isolated or misunderstood, you are not alone. A series of therapy sessions will help you cope with the emotional pain caused from your divorce, and you will gain clarity and insight on how to properly move forward.

Prevents You From Being “Stuck”

After and during a divorce, many couples are confused on what to do next – especially if they’ve been married for quite some time. As a divorce attorney, I’ve seen this happen a lot. In essence, couples get “stuck” and do not know if they should be alone for a while, start dating again, or try to repair their marriage. Seeking therapy during your divorce can help you to avoid destructive patterns and recover from what you and your spouse may be going through. Also, since you will now have a newfound freedom, a therapist will help you make the most of it by discovering your identity outside of your past marriage to another person.

Could Potentially Mend Your Marriage

More often than not, some couples actually end up discovering that they no longer want to divorce. After meeting with a divorce therapist, they find out their marriage can be repaired. This could potentially happen with you also. Every divorce process doesn’t have to end in a divorce. Therapy can help couples work through their issues and find better ways to handle conflict, through providing neutral advice and suggestions.

In conclusion, getting a divorce is a momentous transition. Seeking therapy during a divorce can help you cope with your emotions, move forward, and possibly repair your marriage. Never underestimate the power of therapy. Now, more than ever is a great time to look inward, do the work, and obtain help from someone who can provide an unbiased, professional opinion.

DISCLAIMER

This article contains general information and opinions from Sheena Burke Williams and is not intended to be a source of legal advice for any purpose. No reader of this article should act or refrain from acting on the basis of information included in this article without seeking legal advice of counsel. Sheena Burke Williams expressly disclaims all liability with respect to actions taken or not taken based on any content in this article.