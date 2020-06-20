Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Team Building

The Importance of Team Building

The value of building teamwork is something that cannot be understated, especially within an office environment. Having the ability to work well with others is an advantage that will not only set you apart from your competitors but from a business point of view, a good team leads to an increase in employee morale and a sense of cohesiveness that, in turn, leads to more successful projects being completed at a much faster rate. 

Studies show that businesses that encourage collaboration and co-operation between staff are more successful in the long run. The reason is that human beings are social by nature. We thrive in an environment where we feel a connection to others, so in order to be at ease, we need to be able to explore our creative sides. In the past, our connections with people typically happened during off-hours, but more and more frequently it has become the norm to blur the lines when it comes to regarding peers and management as fellow humans in addition to simply coworkers. 

There are many ways to practice team building. Sometimes opening a meeting with a quiz or a game, or even a trust fall is a great way to break the ice. Ask people to anonymously give office shout-outs to credit outstanding team members and then announce them office-wide. Depending on how much time and budget is allotted, businesses might schedule anything from a group luncheon to a weekend away. There are generally four categories that make up the world of team-building exercises. These activities can range from a focus on communication, problem-solving and decision making, adaptability and planning, or trust-building. Regardless of which one is chosen, each one of these activities carries over into the workplace to help people work better as a unit. 

Public praise is something that has been proven to inspire people. Establishing a friendly rivalry among team members is a great way to explore people’s individual strengths and help them work together to earn rewards. It gives people the chance to see how well they can perform under pressure without the added stress of an actual deadline. One of the best outcomes for team building is that the activities actually work to improve both group and individual performance.

This article was originally published on https://adammarquardt.net/

    Adam Marquardt, Senior Financial Advisor

    Adam Marquardt is a tenured Senior Financial Advisor based in Rochester, MN. From the very outset of his career, Adam has strived to form meaningful relationships with his clients — not just for the purpose of expanding his professional network but for the sake of truly knowing who he is working with. As a member of the financial community, Adam Marquardt recognizes the inherently sensitive nature of one’s money and works diligently to form a level of mutual trust with each client before delving into putting long-term strategies in place. If you are interested in learning more about Adam Marquardt and his financial expertise, be sure to visit his website!

