The Importance of Teaching your Children Entrepreneurism and Tips to Showing them the Ropes, from a Momtrepreneur

A passion for skin-care and environmentally-friendly products, she worked hard to turn her dreams of owning her boutique spa and creating a line of holistic treatments into a reality.

Wanting to inspire a sense of entrepreneurship in her son Chase, Sabrina spent a lot of time teaching him the importance of entrepreneurialism. When she became a mother, Sabrina knew she would be implementing the same values and skills she acquired as a business owner in Chase’s everyday life. She wanted to inspire him to create his own pathway, be a risk-taker, and walk to the beat of his own drum.

Teaching your children about entrepreneurship and the value of hard work at an early age will have a positive impact on their futures and increase their chances of success. Children are like sponges; they absorb information and actively make sense of it. When thinking about how to teach your kids about these topics effectively, make sure to make it an enjoyable learning experience. Here are a couple of helpful tips to inspire your little ones to become young entrepreneurs.

Break The News: “Money Doesn’t Grow On Trees.”

Entrepreneurs are financially self-reliant; that’s why it’s necessary to encourage a strong work ethic and teach kids about the value of hard work. From an early age, Sabrina made it clear to Chase that money doesn’t grow on trees. When Chase started preschool, Sabrina would use old coffee tins as a “coin bank.” Every Friday (payday), she would give him money for doing his assigned chores; she would also deduct money when he neglected them. When Chase got a little older, Sabrina “hired” him as the “operational manager” for SKIN by Sabrina, where his duties included printing out shipping labels, packing orders, putting up flyers, etc. Giving your kids’ essential job roles and having them involved in your business to earn money instills a strong work ethic, a necessary quality for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Help Them Set Goals

Sabrina knows the importance of Chase becoming a goal-getter—her professional and personal accomplishments have come from setting specific short and long-term goals. When Chase was younger, Sabrina would create a to-do list with goals for him to accomplish. Then, she pursued him to create a vision board and set his own goals. Helping kids create challenging but attainable goals will not only boost their confidence but also value the time and hard work they have spent achieving them. A helpful tip is to have their goals written down and put somewhere visible; you can also follow Sabrina’s lead of making it more fun by creating vision boards. Having their goals visible will set as a reminder and make it simpler for your child to keep track and celebrate their progress, keeping them motivated.

Teach Them To Embrace Failure

Being an entrepreneur and starting a business is like going through an obstacle course, there will be setbacks, challenges, and roadblocks before getting to the finish line. That’s why it was significant for Sabrina to raise Chase to be resilient and embrace failure. She taught Chase that it was okay to fail; it was just a bump in the road on his way to success. She emphasized that to move forward, he would have to gracefully accept his mistakes, learn from his experience, and use it as motivation to try again. Teach your kids that failure is not an excuse to quit. The amount of times they fail or get rejected is unimportant; what matters is that they get back up, learn, dust themselves off, and try again.

As a momtrepreneur, Sabrina taught her son Chase the ropes of entrepreneurship—and it’s paying off. At 17, Chase is seen as a young mentor to children in his community and is working diligently to have his own business one day. Whether or not your child chooses the path of having their own business, the skills learned from entrepreneurism will help them succeed in whatever profession they decide to pursue in the future.