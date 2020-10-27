The Importance of Supporting Family-Owned Businesses | Barry Kornfeld

In recent years, more people have begun shopping at small businesses within their communities. The convenience of large retailers that are open 24 hours a day and online retailers is very tempting. Going to a family-owned business adds a personal touch to the experience. Some of the items being sold may be homemade, some not, but the matter of fact is that your purchase at their business can make a difference for that family. Plenty of family-owned businesses have even taken their products to the online marketplace to attract customers from outside of their community. Here are a few reasons why you should consider shopping at family-owned businesses.

Personal Touch

It’s very common for family-owned businesses to have a story behind the business being formed and the family’s ultimate goal. When walking into these businesses you get to understand more about the company and the specific products they sell. Many time’s family-owned businesses are run by family members and not so much outsiders. This is a great way to build connections with the owners as they often have more interest in building relationships with their customers. Loyalty is very important to family businesses which is why they build relationships with customers by giving them a personal shopping experience.

Unique Products

As a way to stand out from large companies, family businesses put more thought into the products that they offer. By having quality products that are not easy to find and are of great quality, they can also set themselves apart from other small businesses. Family businesses often offer homemade products that can be customized. If you’re shopping for clothing, these businesses are the best places to get items you can’t find at the shopping mall. Instead of wearing the same styles as everyone else, shop at your local family businesses for unique pieces of clothing and accessories.

Owners are More Invested

Family business owners are not only invested in their customers, but they often have a great interest in their business. It’s something that they built and invested time and money into, so they very often work harder than larger businesses. They don’t have the luxury of being at a corporate level so they have more responsibilities. This is great for customers since they know that owners are putting extra thought into every move they make within their business.

