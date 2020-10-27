Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Supporting Family-Owned Businesses | Barry Kornfeld

In recent years, more people have begun shopping at small businesses within their communities. The convenience of large retailers that are open 24 hours a day and online retailers is very tempting. Going to a family-owned business adds a personal touch to the experience. Some of the items being sold may be homemade, some not, but the matter of fact is that your purchase at their business can make a difference for that family. Plenty of family-owned businesses have even taken their products to the online marketplace to attract customers from outside of their community. Here are a few reasons why you should consider shopping at family-owned businesses.

Personal Touch

It’s very common for family-owned businesses to have a story behind the business being formed and the family’s ultimate goal. When walking into these businesses you get to understand more about the company and the specific products they sell. Many time’s family-owned businesses are run by family members and not so much outsiders. This is a great way to build connections with the owners as they often have more interest in building relationships with their customers. Loyalty is very important to family businesses which is why they build relationships with customers by giving them a personal shopping experience. 

Unique Products

As a way to stand out from large companies, family businesses put more thought into the products that they offer. By having quality products that are not easy to find and are of great quality, they can also set themselves apart from other small businesses. Family businesses often offer homemade products that can be customized. If you’re shopping for clothing, these businesses are the best places to get items you can’t find at the shopping mall. Instead of wearing the same styles as everyone else, shop at your local family businesses for unique pieces of clothing and accessories.

Owners are More Invested

Family business owners are not only invested in their customers, but they often have a great interest in their business. It’s something that they built and invested time and money into, so they very often work harder than larger businesses. They don’t have the luxury of being at a corporate level so they have more responsibilities. This is great for customers since they know that owners are putting extra thought into every move they make within their business.

This article was originally published on BarryKornfeld.com

    Barry Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

    Barry Kornfeld is a Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding, a niche firm in the financial services industry that specializes in debt restructuring. Based in Palm Beach, Florida, over the course of his career, he has amassed over 30 years of comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge of finance and various commercial finance transactions.

     

    Barry, along with his wife, Ferne, and his brother, realized that there was a large and unfortunate gap within the commercial finance marketplace. Many companies and businesses were seeking solutions to their debt, only to be pointed by others towards more and more debt. Given the amount of money such businesses had already borrowed, their loan applications were often declined, leaving them back at square one.

     

    Barry Kornfeld and his partners realized that what these businesses and companies were actually looking for was a way to restructure their debt—not accrue more. As such, they began reaching out to specialized restructuring partners and lenders, working towards the ability to specialize in debt restructuring since the market so desperately needed it. With his background in finance, Barry is able to apply his analytical skills to help consult with businesses plagued with too much debt. Instead of working with individuals, he is now working exclusively with businesses to first help them secure affordable financing, but if they are not qualified, then to help them by showing the benefits of restructuring their unsupportable business debt. For Barry, it was a natural and necessary offshoot.

     

    To learn more about Barry Kornfeld and his insight into debt restructuring, make sure to check out his blog!

