Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Importance of Supporting Family During the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone. Many people are going for an extended period of time without seeing their family members and friends. As a result, they might be wondering how they can support their loved ones. During the pandemic, family support has never been more important. Therefore, it is critical for everyone to come […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone. Many people are going for an extended period of time without seeing their family members and friends. As a result, they might be wondering how they can support their loved ones. During the pandemic, family support has never been more important. Therefore, it is critical for everyone to come up with a plan that they can follow to support their family during this difficult time.

There are several reasons why it is important for everyone to support their family members during the coronavirus pandemic. First, many people are not able to leave their homes as often as they otherwise might be able to. When this is combined with the financial difficulties and the health uncertainties that have been created by the coronavirus pandemic, it is easy to see how this can start to cause mental health issues. Furthermore, there are statistics that are showing that mental health issues are becoming far more common during the pandemic. One of the ways to deal with these mental health issues is to provide family support to those in need. With this in mind, what are some of the top ways that people can support their family members during the pandemic? There are a few key points to keep in mind.

First, it is important for everyone to be honest with each other. Given the circumstances, it can be tempting to try to make things look like they are okay when they really are not. It is critical for everyone to be honest with their feelings. In order for families to connect with each other in a meaningful way across vast distances, it is important to talk about feelings. Even if only members are not close by to offer practical help, a simple phone call or video chat can go a long way.

Next, it is important to follow guidelines that have been published by regulatory authorities. For example, the CDC has published guidelines letting family members know how they can support each other in addition to staying physically healthy. It is important to abide by social distancing guidelines, to wear a mask, and to wash hands on a regular basis. These practical measures are very important for providing family members with the support they need.

Finally, in order for us to support each other, we have to look after our own well-being as well. There’s a saying that we cannot take care of others until we can take care of ourselves. Therefore, it is important for us to exercise on a regular basis, get plenty of sleep, eat right, and look after our emotional health as well. It is important for everyone to feel like it is okay to ask for help. Particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, there is nothing wrong with that. There are always loved ones who are willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

These are just a few of the top ways that family members can support each other during the pandemic. Right now, we are going through a pandemic the likes of which has not been seen for more than 100 years. The reality is that this pandemic is going to be with us until we are able to come up with a vaccine. Therefore, it is important for all of us to support each other during this difficult time. It is important for families to be honest and authentic with each other, follow guidelines that have been published by regulatory authorities, and look after their own well-being. This will place everyone in a position to make it to the other side of this pandemic intact.

Jacob Maslow, Author

Jacob Maslow is based in Israel and keeps a pulse on the latest startup and tech news. An avid writer, Jacob specializes in startups and tech, with a passion for legal news (he founded Legal Scoops) and an affinity for numbers.

A natural number cruncher, Jacob writes for leading news publications, including: GuruFocus, TalkMarkets, Business.com and the Times of Israel

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

digital-detox-pandemic
Community//

Digital Detox: 3 Research-Backed Ways Technology Affects Balance During The Pandemic

by Bassey Enun
Agenturfotografin / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Has the Coronavirus Changed Mental Health Forever?

by Rachel O'Neill
Breaking the Stigma of Addiction During the Pandemic
Community//

Breaking the Stigma of Addiction During the Pandemic

by Patty Bell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.