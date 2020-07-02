The Importance of Sleep for the Mind & Body

There is nothing quite like a great night’s sleep and this is because sleep is incredibly important and does a tremendous amount for our physical and mental health. Unfortunately, many people do not get the recommended amount of sleep each night whether this is going to bed too late, getting up too early or disturbed sleep so it is worth outlining why it is so important so that positive changes can be made.

How Much Sleep

First, it is important to know how much sleep is recommended and this will differ depending on age. Adults require 7-9 hours of sleep each night while babies require 11-14 hours, school children between 9 and 11 and teenagers between 8 and 10.

Why is it so Important?

One of the most obvious benefits of a good night’s sleep is that you will wake up feeling refreshed and energised – this is because your brain is restoring and clearing itself of adenosine which is a chemical that builds up and makes you feel drowsy. Sleep will also help the body to recover and repair itself which is why it is so key after exercise and it will also completely relax the muscles during REM. This will relieve tension, reduce pain and help your body to feel fresh and strong the next day.

How to Overcome Sleep Issues

So, what if you struggle to get the recommended amount of sleep? This is very common in today’s day and age where people are often stressed, lead busy lifestyles and do not prioritise sleep. You need to make sure that you are prioritising this part of your life which will involve making sure that you give yourself enough time to get the right amount of sleep whether this is going to bed earlier or getting up later. Having a routine is also important so going to bed and waking up at the same time could help to improve your habits.

Improving the Environment

In addition to this, you might also find that changing your sleeping environment is helpful if you struggle to fall and/or stay asleep. Creating a clutter-free space with a fitted bedroom is a smart way to create the right environment, as well as investing in a high-quality bed frame, mattress and bedding. Blackout curtains can make a big difference if light is an issue.

Other Tips

Other ways to improve your sleep are to try to reduce stress, increase exercise and eat a healthy diet including reducing caffeine intake. Using screens before bed can also interfere with sleep quality due to the blue light emitted, so avoiding screens an hour before bed is an effective strategy to try too.

Sleep is incredibly important to physical and mental wellbeing yet an area that many people either neglect or struggle with. Hopefully, this post will help you to improve your sleep and enjoy all of the benefits that this can bring.