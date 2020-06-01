The importance of providing your teen with a safe space to discuss difficult issues:

by Mary Albertoli Creator, Executive Producer of The Shift

The teen years are a critical time in your child’s development. Adolescents and young adults are beginning to navigate more complex social relationships and the maybe experiencing confusing and possibly painful feelings they don’t know how to handle . You want to help your child if they need it, and they may not be willing or able to let you know they’re struggling.

As a parent or caregiver, you must vigilant and able to recognize signs your child is in distress, even if they can’t or won’t tell you themselves. I urge all adults with teens in their lives- parents,relatives, guardians, educators, coaches, etc. – to be familiar with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) list of “Warning Signs and Symptoms“. A pattern of troubling behavior may be the first indication that your teen needs help.

Being able to talk about what they’re experiencing and get appropriate guidance and support will not only positively impact your teen’s long-term emotional health, it could even save their life. So its important that your child is able to be as open as possible about what they’re through. They will need a safe where they can talk with someone they trust. If they don’t feel they have this space, your teen may adopt unhealthy or even dangerous strategies to deal with their painful emotions and/or turn to questionable sources for guidance and support.

Many mental health organizations offer advice for how to provide a safe space for your teem to have difficult conversations, and I encourage readers to explore the many lists that are available online. I’ve compiled the following tips based on my experience:

Let your child know that they are valued

Assure them you are there for them when they need you.

Don’t pry

Be observant. Look for changes in their behavior that indicate emotional distress. ( Keep NAMI warning signs handy)

Don’t lecture – they feel bad enough about themselves even if they do not always show it.

Don’t judge- remove the shame and blame in your own thoughts

Don’t overreact, no matter what they tell you.

Be calm

Validate their feelings

Don’t feel like you need answers- the most important thing is to listen.

Be ready to assist them in getting additional help.

A lot of this is easier said than done. Even with the best intentions, you may not be able to assist your teen and may need to reach out for help. Anger, frustration and fear can come up . Its important that you look at your own unconscious stigmas or biases at work that may make communication difficult.

When I was a social worker, I often encountered situations where a loved one genuinely desired a trusted support for her teen, but there efforts were unsuccessful. I recall working with a 16 year old teen who suffered with severe social anxiety. Her mother wanted to be able to provide comfort, but her daughter shut her out. This insight led her mother to seek help on how to manage her own anxious emotions, which eventually allowed their relationship to evolve into one that was healthier for both of them.

If what your child is going through is uncomfortable for you to discuss, or if your child needs help but they’re not able to be open with you, don’t judge yourself or your teen. Most importantly, don’t let this stop you from helping them find someone else-ideally a counselor able to give appropriate advise and care- who can provide the safe space your teen needs in order to talk freely about what they’re experiencing.

An important note: If your child expresses suicidal or homicidal thoughts , take them seriously and get assistance immediately.

The following organizations are ready to assist when your teen need help:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline- 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) Spanish & English: Deaf & Hard of Hearing TTY 1-800-799-4889

TEXT HELLO to 741741 to connect with a live Crisis Text Line counselor 24/7

If you or your child need mental health care and cannot afford it, contact Rise Above The Disorder, 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to making mental health care accessible to everyone: YouAreRAD.org