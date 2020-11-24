Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

THE IMPORTANCE OF LEADER HUMILITY IN A DOWNTURN

***

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The idea of leader humility can seem counterintuitive. Some people think of leaders as being strong and humility as being weak. But leader humility simply means feeling and displaying a deep regard for others’ dignity—a respect for their self-worth. That’s an idea most people can get behind. Humility is a strength because leaders relate to many people.

Our times are often called “unprecedented.” The challenges we’re facing make leadership more important than ever. Leaders need to oversee our work, keep us safe, handle so much that’s unexpected, and, hopefully, guide us to greener pastures. Can humility make leaders more effective during these crises? Yes, it can.

Here are three tips for leading with humility during a crisis that will show employees they matter:

Understand you’re not the only one feeling stress. Whether you manage a team that is on the front lines of the pandemic, comprised of essential workers, or working remotely from home, all of your people are operating under strain. Their work involves more complexity and uncertainty than ever before, a state that’s been prolonged for all of us. Make time to ask how it’s going and offer whatever support you can to make a difference.

Be sure to communicate what’s happening with your business. There’s a lot of fear in the air, and some of it is justified. If your business or situation is solid, people will be reassured to hear that. If you’re struggling, people will appreciate your transparency in letting them know what you’re doing to survive.

If you’re forced to make cuts, make sure that your practices are as humane as possible. Consider furloughs instead of layoffs. Temporarily reduce retirement contributions, for example, before you let people go.  

Show gratitude for the work everyone is doing. Finally, pay attention to what is going well and let people know you see them doing that. The humility you show in these ways will pay dividends now—and after we recover.

**Originally published at Leadership Freaks

    Marilyn Gist

    Dr. Marilyn Gist is an expert on leader development. Her academic career spans the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; the University of Washington, where she held the Boeing Endowed Professorship of Business Management; and Seattle University, where she was formerly associate dean at the Albers School of Business and Economics and executive director of the Center for Leadership Formation. She speaks and consults with organizations worldwide, including Boeing, AT&T, Providence Health System, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and NASA. Her new book is The Extraordinary Power of Leader Humility: Thriving Organizations—Great ResultsLearn more at MarilynGist.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Larry Washburn/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    7 Ways to Practice Humility and Become a Better Leader

    by Gustavo Razzetti
    Community//

    Three Reasons Humble People Are Better Leaders

    by Rewire Inc
    Community//

    Responsive Leadership: Needed Now More than Ever

    by Jackie Jenkins-Scott

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.