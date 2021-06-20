The Importance Of Channelling Your Passion

Stop Thinking Of Yourself As Limited

So many people see themselves as limited. They do not realise how much they could actually achieve if they believed in their own potential and worked hard to turn their dreams into reality.

Are you one of those people? Do you constantly doubt your own abilities and sell yourself short? If the answer is yes, then it is time for you to change your mindset and start believing that you have something special to offer.

I know starting a business can be scary, and I know that making it successful enough to give you the life you want seems like a distant pipe dream.

But you know what? You can do it. And I know this because, like all the best mentors, I have lived the kind of journey I am asking you to take.

Keep Searching Until You Find Your Passion

For my entire life, I was taught to follow a specific direction and do everything “the right way”. As I got older and went to high school and college, I realized I was meant to do more. I could not stand the fact that I would have to follow what everyone else was doing – or what society expects you to do – and go to college, get a good job, etcetera. I felt that my life was slowly passing me by every time I woke up in the morning to get myself ready for my office job.

In order to break free of my disillusionment, I went on a mission to find my passion. This led me to pick up multiple hobbies along the way such as photography, hand lettering and graphic design – basically anything that would allow me to be creative. With each new hobby, I found myself googling how to start a business ‘as a photographer’ or ‘as a graphic designer’.

This common theme made me realize that my calling was to start a business. Unfortunately, I had no idea what kind of company I wanted to create, and I did not really commit to the change initially because I was too scared to leave my ‘safe’ job.

Then the pandemic hit and I was laid off from my supposedly secure corporate role. So I took all of the money in my savings account and invested it on my first coach. I thought, “it’s now or never, I have to make this work”. And months later, after showing up when no one was watching, I started making significant progress.

What My Journey Has Taught Me About Myself

My journey has taught me to be patient and confident. I am naturally a go-getter who always looks to get things done right away, but I have had to learn to slow down and trust the process. Entrepreneurship shows you a whole different side of yourself that you didn’t know existed. So while my business has been growing, I also feel I have grown so much as a person.

I have also learnt to trust myself. I tried multiple times to start a business and it didn’t go as planned. These experiences made me doubt myself because it seemed like every decision I made resulted in failure.

However, even after my failures, the gut feeling of wanting to have a business of my own never went away. I tried to suppress it by taking the ‘safe’ route and going back to a 9-5 job, but ultimately I realized I needed to regain trust in myself regardless of the outcome. I am stronger now because I did not give up on my ambition.



I hope this serves as a reminder to continue to pursue your passion. There is value that only you could offer but it’s just a matter of you taking the leap and sharing your gifts with the rest of the world.