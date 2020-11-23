The Importance of a Growth Mindset

Having the right mindset can drastically alter your habits, attitude, and ultimate success. The growth mindset has become popular in discussions of workplace etiquette, and this development is for good reason. With a growth mindset, leaders can more effectively guide their team members and aim for greater heights.

Learning from Mistakes

Failure is part of the game regardless of your industry or role. A key part of a growth mindset is combatting the impulse to wallow in self-pity and self-deprecation and instead make an effort to learn from failure in order to grow. With a growth mindset, leaders are able to analyze their past behavior, identify what contributed to their failure, and make deliberate changes to achieve better success in the future.

Developing Talent

Another hallmark of a growth mindset is the focus on new opportunities and professional development. Leaders who maintain a growth mindset will be more keen on identifying team members’ strengths, offering constructive feedback to help them improve in weaker areas, and presenting opportunities that not only capitalize on an individual’s skill set but also benefit the business at large. With a growth mindset, leaders can foster accountable, open-minded, and capable employees while also boosting morale and the bottom line.

Being Proactive

A growth mindset also prompts leaders to be observant, analytical, and proactive. In the case of workplace conflict, leaders can detect tension and implement a constructive plan to address the root of the problem without indulging in drama. Being proactive in this sense will help create a peaceful and productive environment while also preventing unnecessary employee turnover.

In order to have a growth mindset, leaders should be open to feedback as well as change. Stagnation and a stubborn adherence to tradition will ultimately hinder progress for the business as well as all team members. Convincing themselves that failure is an essential part of the process can be a challenge, but learning from failure is crucial to this mindset. Leaders should also be sure to prioritize the wellbeing and success of their employees as a growth mindset draws on individual success to actualize larger-scale productivity and growth.