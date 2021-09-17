The Hidden Mystery Behind Managing life with Covid and coping with new normal – An insight by Paul Haarman

The repercussions of covid affected people not only directly but also indirectly. Mental health is a big question mark for many people. Those who suffered from covid are still coping with the emotional and psychological effects of it. The term ‘Long Covid’ is another health issue that originated in many communities.

Paul Haarman pops the bubble that Covid is only physical!

It is a myth that Covid only affects the body; the damage is beyond. The evidence shows that more than 65% of people suffer from Long Covid symptoms even after getting covid negative. Around 24% of the adults experience mood swings, anxiety, and psychological disorder after Covid. And out of these, many required intensive therapy as a part of the recovery.

The ideal Covid span is 10-15 days, but for many, it lasted beyond. The worst part is that everyone experiences different symptoms of Covid. Some have only one symptom, but others experience more and worse. Long Covid affects mental health and leaves you in distress for long.

Long Covid is the condition when you test negative after recovery but still experience one or more following symptoms:

Extreme fatigue.

Shortness of breath.

Chest pain or congestion.

Giddiness.

Joint pain.

Pin or needle body ache.

Tinnitus or earache.

Feeling sick or nausea.

Diarrhea and stomach ache.

Loss of Appetite.

Flu-like symptoms (cold, cough, headache, fever.)

Rashes.

Other than these are many other mental issues that may bother you. Being a Covid survivor, it is vital to take good care of both mental and physical self. Psychological damage also shows major symptoms:

Poor memory or concentration.

Sleep apnea.

Fear of illness.

Heart palpitation.

Traumatic memories of illness.

Social isolation.

Fear of uncertainty about the future.

Depression.

Anxiety.

If any of the symptoms persist longer than two weeks, it is better to seek help. This can lead to major mental illness. Paul Haarman explains that other than taking medical help, you can do many other things to improve your condition. The psychiatric disorder is a combination of effects on the immunity system from the Covid-19 virus. The brain releases toxins that result in emotional disturbances.

Focus on mental wellness. Speak to the local emotional wellness center and ask for help. You can take discuss any sort of psychological or emotional problems with the mental support team. Do not worry too much about the Covid symptoms as it fades away in few months. Learn the new way of relaxing by proacting meditation and mindfulness.

Paul Haarman proposes to set up a routine to improve daily life. Bring changes to the cooking methods, eat fresh, go out grocery shopping and enjoy the new lifestyle. You must work on getting a healthy diet and good sleep. A seven-hour sleep is ideal for any adult. Exercising is another very important way of leading a healthy life. You can pick your style of exercising – long walking, brisk walk, jogging, Gym regime, Yoga, running, or even Zumba.

Keep track of the mood swings you encounter. Remember one thing- all the mood changes are not covid related. Sometimes it is a hormonal imbalance also, especially in women. Get help before it’s too late!