The harder the struggle, the more glorious the triumph – Ishu Preet Singh

At times finding the right motivation in life can be difficult, but you might find it funny that the times when you feel the most inspired to do better is when your back is up against the wall. While struggle isn’t the best tactic for success, it is the perfect motivator and has proven to be effective.

Starting any type of business and taking it from sand to sky defines your entrepreneurial mind set. There lies no set formulas to build a successful business empire. It demands time, patience, determination, perseverance, skills, it demands all of them to make it to six figures business, it will never happen overnight says Ishu Preet Singh.

Ishu Preet Singh says if you are new in business you must prepare yourself to face a tough competition coming in your way because our days are filled with growing entrepreneurship. So to grow with the same pace you need to have a keen eye on developing the business around you especially the one that concerns you.

Success is a climb. It’s a journey. It’s lifelong and built with undulating and unpredictable ups and downs. Success is always built upon risk, change, and personal development. The journey teaches you to cope with failure. You learn to get up anyway, and to push onward towards your dreams. Many start their journey with pie-in-the-sky, smooth-road ideals, yet, success is rarely, if ever, that type of journey. If you want to succeed you must have the resilience to face the inevitable said Ishu Preet Singh.

People learn more when they struggle. You probably hate this as much as I do, but it’s true. I most often see people struggling at frustration level when they’re in a new position of leadership, have made a career pivot to a new industry, or are making the shift from traditional corporate work to entrepreneurship. There’s a huge learning curve, and hence often huge initial frustration, in all of those scenarios.

Most people remember that moment in their childhood when their parents told them that the iron or stove was hot, but they neglected to listen and touched it anyway. Most people also remember not to ever intentionally touch it again after feeling the pain of getting burned. In this case experience is the best teacher and pain definitely helps speed up the learning process.

Stumbling under the weight of your new duties and feeling frustrated that your herculean efforts are only getting you feeble results? Give it time. You’re in a deep learning phase quoted Ishu Preet.