The happiest and healthiest US cities amid the pandemic scare by Sarahbeth Hartlage

The virus outbreak didn’t just disrupt lives but eating and exercising habits also. As a result, everyone’s wellness also got into trouble. However, despite large-scale distress, wellness reports suggest a glimmer of hope and a reason to smile. Some American cities topped the charts of happiness and health after getting measured on different accounts, such as sleep, drinking, exercising, stress, spiritual wellbeing, relationships, etc. If you want to find whether your city also features among them, let’s get started. After all, it can infuse a sense of optimism and positivity during stressful times like this.

Sarahbeth Hartlage: A quick overview of the observations

The healthiest US cities

Miami, Atlanta, San Francisco, New York, Washington, DC, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, and Seattle are some of the places identified as the healthiest havens. Studies suggest Miami tops the chart in this field because most of the residents exercised once every week on average. And their workout sessions spanned a minimum of 90 minutes a week. In the area of sleep also, they did well catching up on the recommended 7 to 8 hours of rest every night.

The happiest US cities

You may wonder if the healthiest cities were also the happiest ones. Well, cities like Miami, New York, Washington, DC, Houston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco have secured their positions in this category also. But there are other options too. For example, Dallas showed an improvement over last year with a nearly 8% increase in its happiness level. Apart from it, you can also see Oakland, Columbus, and Atlanta getting recognized in this specific area.

A thoughtful analysis

Sarahbeth Hartlage points out that New York remained under lockdown mostly. However, people didn’t stop their activities. They kept up with their spiritual sessions and neighborhood and community. Their familial and friendship bonds evolved even more. Hence, it would help if you didn’t let anything impact your mental and physical peace. Continue doing what you have to do to maintain your mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing. If you ensure this, your stress will go down, and you will be able to lead a healthy and happy life with your near and dear ones.

Some surveys show that Americans indulged in healthy cooking and eating during COVID-19 times. They meditated, exercised. In essence, most people followed mindful living and lifestyle choices. Although there was a lockdown for an extended period, everyone looked for alternate ways to stay fit and connected. They joined online gyms and yoga classrooms to get motivation. They searched for wholesome recipes to keep their stomach filled with the right ingredients.

One thing is definite that wellness and wellbeing will be the focus even after this virus ends. The techniques would most likely improve or become advanced to ensure safe distance. For example, you can imagine touchless spa therapies, such as cryotherapy, to dominate the wellness scene. If you don’t know what happens in cryotherapy, it is a type of pain treatment that exposes your irritated nerves to freezing temperatures to reduce the effect.

In essence, you can expect new wellness methods and workout styles to emerge for your safety.