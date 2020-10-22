Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Greatness in Gratitude – Pandemic Edition

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Have you ever gone through a phase where you’re struck with an overwhelming sense of lack of motivation and you’re just not feeling like you can tackle the world, much less day-to-day living? Unfortunately, right now, too many of us feel this very same way and point to the pandemic, a divisive political environment, and the uncertainty of what tomorrow brings as primary culprits for our sense of despair. However, the good news is: it’s absolutely fixable. At the root of these uninspired feelings are all of our negative emotions fighting their way to the top and trying to suffocate our positive inner voice. These emotions eat away at our decision-making, productivity, and overall drive to succeed, leaving us dissatisfied with life, which only refuels the negative fire. So although we all might have dipped our toes into this negativity pond at some point in our lives, the important thing is to not stay there. We as humans have the ability to break out of a negative feedback cycle and actually rewire our brains to think and live positively.

The biggest part of your personality, both in how you feel and how others perceive you, is your overall disposition. This “mindset” is the driving force for either success or failure, so you can imagine how important is it to have it fine-tuned. Your thoughts influence your words, your words influence your actions, and your actions paint the best picture of who you are as a person, and what you believe you are capable of. In other words, YOU and only you are responsible for creating a positive life for yourself.

Learning how to ignore the negative and instead channel an attitude of gratitude can change your entire outlook on life and set you up for huge success in whatever you choose – business, sports, family, or simply just being a genuinely happy person. So, here is the million-dollar question – HOW do we accomplish this? How do we achieve more happiness, better health, and increased productivity? At the core, it’s about building a habit that becomes more automatic and longer-lasting with time; a habit of expressing thankfulness and gratitude for everything in life, no matter how miniscule or seemingly non-important.

This change won’t happen overnight like a light switch turning on and off. Our brains have to be trained, much like an athlete has to train repetitively to perform at their highest level. When we choose to speak or act with gratitude, a new path gets traced in our brain, and behaving this way may at first feel unnatural as the path is brand new and not well recognized. However, once we take this decide to travel this path and repeat it hundreds and hundreds of times it becomes engraved as an easy to recognize pattern. An attitude of gratitude transforms from something we have to think about, to something that occurs subconsciously, and that is the ultimate goal.

People described as “thankful” tend to eat healthier, have an abundance of energy, cope with stress better, have increased self-esteem, and create deeper friendships – all of which are pillars to lasting success.

Gratitude makes us nicer, more trusting and trusted, more social, and as a result helps us deepen our existing relationships and create new ones. People who spend their time and energy expressing what they are grateful for, have no energy left for complaining, as they are able to recognize it gets them nowhere. This makes your workplace – which may be an office, the athletic field, or a classroom – a much more friendly and enjoyable place to be, while helping you achieve your goals. You know how nice it feels when someone else takes a few moments to show kindness? Be that person for someone else. With an optimistic outlook and a thankful disposition, there is no doubt that you will get there; it is only a matter of time.

    Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon), orthopedic surgeon, co-chair of medical affairs and author of “The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

    Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of medical affairs at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, as well as the published author of The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit and motivational speaker.

    Dr. Mandelbaum is a medical graduate of Washington University Medical School in St. Louis in 1980, and completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowship in Sports Medicine from UCLA. He served on the faculty at UCLA from 1986-89 and subsequently joined the Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group where he currently serves as the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and the Research and Education Foundation and Medical Director for the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence in Santa Monica.

    Academically, he is a prolific researcher having published over 100 journal articles and five books. He has received five national awards for Excellence in Research in the Field of Sports Medicine. Since 1995, he has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and associate editor for Current Concept Reviews. He also served as executive board member for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is the former President of the International Cartilage Repair Society. Dr. Mandelbaum is an active member of multiple professional medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He was honored in a distinguished fashion in 2009 with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) from the State University of New York.

    As a team physician, Dr. Mandelbaum has worked with UCLA Athletics, Pepperdine University, and the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA MLS teams. He was the Chief Medical Officer for Women’s World Cup Soccer 1999 and 2003, US Soccer Men’s National Teams Physician since 1991, and the assistant Medical Director for Major League Soccer since 1996. Dr. Mandelbaum served as USA Team Physician for Soccer World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served as FIFA medical officer for the 2014 World Cup. In 2002, Dr. Mandelbaum was appointed to FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Committee (F-MARC). In 2007, he was appointed to FIFA’s Sports Medicine Committee where he served until 2017. Dr. Mandelbaum also served as Olympic Medical Officer for the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and RIO 2016 games. Dr. Mandelbaum was named Chief Medical Officer for the 2015 World Special Olympic Games, the 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and served as Chief Medical Director of the 2016 Copa América Centenario. He has also served as director of research for Major League Baseball.

    In addition to authoring and co-authoring a bevy of clinical research on a variety of orthopaedic topics and having a significant presence on the sidelines of the world’s largest sporting event, Dr. Mandelbaum has received numerous public accolades including designation as a Super Doctor in Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery for a consecutive 12-year period since 2007. Dr. Mandelbaum is a frequent medical expert contributor to mainstream media publications and websites including Medscape, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MSN and Men’s Health, as well as local and television news outlets, including NBC, ABC and Fox television affiliates.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

