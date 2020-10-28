The Great Escape

This year has been devastating in many ways, for many people, and for those who love to travel, we’ve really had to rethink the way we escape. Luckily, the avid traveler in the UK now has an alternative option to flying, to scratch that travel itch.

The Lowdown:

Porter & Sail, a hotel credits service that allows travelers to purchase credits at “exclusive rates” at over 100 luxury boutique hotels, has teamed up with The Out, a luxury car rental company, to create The Road Trip Collection, consisting of three one-of-a-kind escapes to the English countryside.

The offer lets you escape London in your very own Range Rover, Land Rover, or Jaguar for a drive down English country roads to your choice of luxury villas and resorts a few hours outside of the city. The accommodation options are all luxurious and include top fine-dining restaurants and spa’s, with a choice from Great Fosters, Barnett Hill, Rowhill Grange or Alexander House.

The focus on local travel this year is obvious, as most of us must either quarantine after travelling out of our city or simply cannot book a flight. However, local travel also has a positive-impact approach: travel locally, support local tourism and save on carbon footprint, it’s a win-win.

The benefits of a luxury local travel escape, doesn’t stop there. Don’t underestimate the hassle of overseas or inter-city travel. The packing, the airport, the social-distance stress, it all adds up. With most of us being cooped up at home, it’s imperative we give ourselves time-out to refresh and feel reinvigorated.

The beauty of the English countryside is that its glorious year-round. Yes, it might be soggier than most European countries, but the fresh air and space is priceless. When mental health awareness is more relevant than ever, The Road Trip collection is the best medicine you could ask for.

The Experience:

Our stay at the Alexander House, a luxurious countryside manor, was a mix of relaxation and glamour. Our suite was spacious and overlooked the gorgeous manicured gardens.

On our first night, we got dressed up and indulged in their fine-dining 7-course wine-pairing dinner, and the following day we took a stroll through the manicured grounds and took a swim in their heated indoor pool.

Having the luxurious Range Rover to explore the surrounding area was also a bonus. We loved driving through the lush, green, West Sussex countryside and stopping every now and then to take photos, stop for some fresh air and even pop into the local pub for a traditional English meal (think hot beef pie with gravy, potatoes, and peas, it doesn’t get cozier than that).

The Verdict:

The entire experience was stress-free, apart from dealing with the London traffic (clearly, Londoners haven’t had their weekend escape or fresh air in a while). From the moment the car was delivered to our home, the luxurious drive through the countryside through to the amazing accommodation at Alexander House, and the car being collected again at the end of the trip, the weekend escape was luxurious and effortless.

A confessed traveled-addict myself, I am not usually one to think about traveling locally, but I’m converted, and would happily organize this experience again, all year round. If you’re thinking of clever ways to social-distance travel this year or next, consider The Road Trip Collection, it’s the best move you will make.