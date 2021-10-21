Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Gem Of A Gabby…

The love of a small, respected community blossoms in the patient arrival of a Disney tale’s floral adorned arrangement. Elegant beautiful, deep red roses pinpoint the unnecessarily, tragic loss of Blue Point’s avid teal admirer, Gabby Petito.  Tess Parker instagrams an uplifting sentiment visibly shared. Not just a grieving family but freshly traveled strangers find […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

The love of a small, respected community blossoms in the patient arrival of a Disney tale’s floral adorned arrangement.

Elegant beautiful, deep red roses pinpoint the unnecessarily, tragic loss of Blue Point’s avid teal admirer, Gabby Petito. 

Tess Parker instagrams an uplifting sentiment visibly shared. Not just a grieving family but freshly traveled strangers find a unity’s purpose, eloquently pouring sympathetic emotions. Matching hued ribbons frequent a town’s quaint quiet, charming streets. Color’s coincidence reigns.

A sun’s piercing, yellow honey golden rays filter a perfect light source, an angel’s cause brilliantly shines upon building side projection. Memorial’s growth stands nearby adjacent.

Cozy applauds change of a brisk fall, autumnal season. Flavor entices a worksite’s accessory. The talent of a muralist expels human grace, surrounded by the recognizable symbol of spookily canvassed pumpkins. Suffolk County’s south shore entertains simplicity’s high mannered morale and growing, humble curiosity. Between kind, generous donations of soothing green tea and decadent chocolate covered pretzels, Motivation Monday is a tiny reveal’s vibrant snapshot.

Words invite a Beatles classic, the wellness of a reminder’s importance. Artistic values comprehend. ‘Let It Be’ lyrics equate a grey wing’s visible peace sign.

Finishing touches completed, a silver lining arises. Her spirit thanks untitled heroes. Remembrance of a twenty something vibrates inspiration amidst the fond artist’s work.

Young with a life ahead, now a legacy creates beginning. Foundation’s meaning defines help. Lessons’ fortune nation wide move assists.

Families praise strength’s valued bravery. Coast to coast screens appear, a purpose ready to shout. ‘It’s ok not to be ok.’ She deserved relationship’s opposite, a treasure.

Resiliency vows ‘The Big Apple.’ Reward pictures within frame. Aura captivates endless talented celebrated. Presence showers.

This isn’t goodbye but a motivator’s message.

https://link.medium.com/EiO3ptZ3xkb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Thrive Global on Campus//

    Why I Launched My Own Student Mental Health Non-Profit

    by Gabby Frost
    Community//

    Gabriella De La Cruz and Will Zesiger of Presidio: “Time is worth more than money and it slips away quickly”

    by Edward Sylvan
    Community//

    The Power of Language

    by Ian Monroe
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.