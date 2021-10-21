The love of a small, respected community blossoms in the patient arrival of a Disney tale’s floral adorned arrangement.

Elegant beautiful, deep red roses pinpoint the unnecessarily, tragic loss of Blue Point’s avid teal admirer, Gabby Petito.

Tess Parker instagrams an uplifting sentiment visibly shared. Not just a grieving family but freshly traveled strangers find a unity’s purpose, eloquently pouring sympathetic emotions. Matching hued ribbons frequent a town’s quaint quiet, charming streets. Color’s coincidence reigns.

A sun’s piercing, yellow honey golden rays filter a perfect light source, an angel’s cause brilliantly shines upon building side projection. Memorial’s growth stands nearby adjacent.

Cozy applauds change of a brisk fall, autumnal season. Flavor entices a worksite’s accessory. The talent of a muralist expels human grace, surrounded by the recognizable symbol of spookily canvassed pumpkins. Suffolk County’s south shore entertains simplicity’s high mannered morale and growing, humble curiosity. Between kind, generous donations of soothing green tea and decadent chocolate covered pretzels, Motivation Monday is a tiny reveal’s vibrant snapshot.

Words invite a Beatles classic, the wellness of a reminder’s importance. Artistic values comprehend. ‘Let It Be’ lyrics equate a grey wing’s visible peace sign.

Finishing touches completed, a silver lining arises. Her spirit thanks untitled heroes. Remembrance of a twenty something vibrates inspiration amidst the fond artist’s work.

Young with a life ahead, now a legacy creates beginning. Foundation’s meaning defines help. Lessons’ fortune nation wide move assists.

Families praise strength’s valued bravery. Coast to coast screens appear, a purpose ready to shout. ‘It’s ok not to be ok.’ She deserved relationship’s opposite, a treasure.

Resiliency vows ‘The Big Apple.’ Reward pictures within frame. Aura captivates endless talented celebrated. Presence showers.

This isn’t goodbye but a motivator’s message.

