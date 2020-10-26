Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Fruits and the Nuts

The type of people attracted to LA has always been of a different breed. It began with some of the first white people to hit California: the hundreds of thousands of ambitious young men dreaming to make it rich in the Gold Rush. They left behind in the East and Midwest families, traditions, stability, and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The type of people attracted to LA has always been of a different breed.

It began with some of the first white people to hit California: the hundreds of thousands of ambitious young men dreaming to make it rich in the Gold Rush. They left behind in the East and Midwest families, traditions, stability, and values prescribed by an outside authority. These men had stars in their eyes, yes, and that and the independent self-image they carried were traits to be shared with the Angelenos of the future.

After the arrival of the railroad in 1882 and the resultant real estate boom, a mythologizing of LA and Southern California began to be propagated: “… a myth of a very different kind of society – a leisured, elegant life in glorious natural surroundings, a non-competitive society without hierarchy whose people, through the bounty of the land and the generosity of all, were supplied with everything they needed, both physically and spiritually.”

The newcomers to LA encountered a melting pot of an extremely diverse population unknown back East which included the indigenous peoples, Latinos, Asians, blacks, and whites. Gays, artists, misfits of all types, and spiritual seekers not wishing to be constrained by traditional, organized religion came here because they knew they would be accepted. This diversity encouraged a live-and-let-live mentality.  The myth of California also includes the image of a homogenous group of people who are open, social, future oriented, working on their human potential and going for the best in life. (Of course, these glowing California myths conveniently ignore the genocide of the Native peoples, the racial violence, and the fact that millions live in poverty.)

LA and California also attracted health seekers who came for the paradisiacal climate. Many of these were spiritual seekers unhappy that mainstream religion had abandoned the healing emphasis of Jesus’s teachings.

Because the people who moved to LA had for the most part left behind traditional values and religion, they were free to develop a spirituality that could be practiced inwardly and alone. Being adventurous in general, they were drawn to alternative worldviews. A certain tolerance and celebration of diversity became guideposts for LA spirituality, and remains so today.

In fact, the original “spiritual seekers” may have originated in LA. In an ad for real estate during the 1880s boom one promoter wrote,  “… the vicinity of Los Angeles, the City of the Angels, the site of the very Paradise, … the graves are actually shown of Adam and Eve, father and mother of man.” In my research for this book, I did not discover the graves of Adam and Eve in LA, but maybe they are here, hidden, waiting to be discovered by you or one of your friends.

© 2020 Catherine Auman

This article is an excerpt from Catherine Auman’s book Guide to Spiritual L.A.: The Irreverent, the Awake, and the True

    Catherine Auman LMFT, Author, Psychotherapist at The Transpersonal Counseling Center

    Catherine Auman, LMFT is a licensed therapist with advanced training in both traditional and spiritual psychology with thirty years of successful professional experience helping thousands of clients. She is the author of four books including the recently released Guide to Spiritual L.A.: The Irreverent, the Awake, and the True.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “If you are inexperienced in dealing with diversity, every time that you experience it informs your viewpoint on it” with Kareem Cook and Chaya Weiner

    by Chaya Weiner
    Community//

    “There are myths about mental illness that often can be dispelled through education and experience.” with Stephanie S. Covington

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Guided Back To The Beginning

    by Timothea Stewart

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.