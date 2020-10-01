The Friendship Challenge That Will Change Your Life

What if I told you every person that is in your life is both your teacher and your student? What if I told you that everyone who comes into your life, is in your life for a purpose?

The 50/50 Friendship Flow encourages each of us to give one another the gift of time. It reveals the power of sitting down one on one with someone for the sole purpose of letting that person know the positive impact that he or she has made in your life.

The 50/50 Friendship Flow emerged following a memorial service that I attended that was held to honor one of my very good friend’s mother. During the beautiful service, it occurred to me that often the only time that we hear about the impact that someone has had in our lives and the lives of those around us is often at their memorial service or funeral. These statements are made to others, but seldom to the person themselves.

During the year leading up to my 50th birthday, I decided that I was not going to let a day go by that I did not tell someone what they mean to me. I decided to sit down one on one with 50 women who are in my life, who have inspired me, and who have taught me about how to live life to the fullest. Some of the women that I chose to sit down with were close friends, while others were new relationships.

You will find that the benefits of meeting one on one with someone has a life changing effect. The 50/50 Friendship Flow is an intentional setting of time with another person for the sole purpose of sharing with them what they mean to you. The reward from this gift of time will be felt by both of you. The action is contagious. There is a ripple effect. You will soon begin to see the purpose of all of your relationships. The people that you sit down with will begin to see it, too.