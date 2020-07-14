Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Four Pillars of a Healthy Relationship

A healthy relationship is based on four words: love, commitment, obligation, and responsibility. Before one can enter into a healthy relationship, one must first know themselves, acknowledge and recognize their patterns, and consciously override the impulse to connect with someone who sets off red flags.  For example, you may be attracted to the bad boy, but […]

By

A healthy relationship is based on four words: love, commitment, obligation, and responsibility.

Before one can enter into a healthy relationship, one must first know themselves, acknowledge and recognize their patterns, and consciously override the impulse to connect with someone who sets off red flags.  For example, you may be attracted to the bad boy, but a healthy person deliberately chooses not to go there.

When one is moving from a place of wholeness rather than need, they recognize that they can take care of themselves.  This allows a space in which partners are free to care for one another.  Of course communication is essential and can only occur successfully in an environment of openness and empathy.  Then, emotional support is available for one another, as partners check in with each other, from time to time, to see how they are feeling, and what they are feeling.

A good dialogue allows each participant time to express their feelings and emotions; so it is important to listen carefully, asking questions and letting our mate know that we are interested in them, as well as their thoughts and feelings.

Intimacy requires time in, as well as time out.  Check in with your mate and ask them, on occasion how they feel, and how they are doing.  Being a part of a greater whole, requires that each partner have not only compassion for the other, but also empathy.

Healthy partnerships are open and honest.  They handle problems immediately rather than tabling them for another time, another day.  However, it is best to set aside a time to resolve conflicts, when each party is well-fed and rested.

A healthy lifestyle is one that includes balance.  So though it is important to have alone time with one another, it is also important to include at other times friends, family, work, and hobbies.  If you have a balanced and inclusive life, you can open yourself to other creative possibilities for both you and your partner together and individually.  Then neither party feels that they have sacrificed or given up anything for the other, but rather that their relationship is large enough, to contain both of them.

All relationships evolve and change.  Therefore, it is important to grow with one another, and to be aware of each other’s changes.  Transitions are the markers that define us, whether it is a new relationship or the loss of an old one, a life’s passage, or a career change, birth or death, etc.  To navigate these transitions, together, successfully, is to be sensitive and open to each other’s feelings.  By supporting one another’s growth, we can enhance relationship.

In the final analysis, a healthy relationship is one that is accepting of each other’s differences, as well as similarities, and allows the transcendence of something new to develop, that is uniquely yours together.

Dr. Gail Gross, Author and Parenting, Relationships, and Human Behavior Expert

Dr. Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed., a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and member of APA Division 39, is a nationally recognized family, child development, and human behavior expert, author, and educator. Her positive and integrative approach to difficult issues helps families navigate today’s complex problems.

Dr. Gross is frequently called upon by national and regional media to offer her insight on topics involving family relationships, education, behavior, and development issues. A dependable authority, Dr. Gross has contributed to broadcast, print and online media including CNN, the Today Show, CNBC's The Doctors, Hollywood Reporter, FOX radio, FOX’s The O’Reilly Factor, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Times of India, People magazine, Parents magazine, Scholastic Parent and Child Magazine, USA Today, Univision, ABC, CBS, and KHOU's Great Day Houston Show. She is a veteran radio talk show host as well as the host of the nationally syndicated PBS program, “Let’s Talk.” Also, Dr. Gross has written a semi-weekly blog for The Huffington Post and has blogged at EmpowHER.com since 2013. Recently, Houston Women's Magazine named her One of Houston's Most Influential Women of 2016.

Dr. Gross is a longtime leader in finding solutions to the nation’s toughest education challenges. She co-founded the first-of-its kind Cuney Home School with her husband Jenard, in partnership with Texas Southern University. The school serves as a national model for improving the academic performance of students from housing projects by engaging the parents. Dr. Gross also has a public school elementary and secondary campus in Texas that has been named for her.

Additionally, she recently completed leading a landmark, year-long study in the Houston Independent School District to examine how stress-reduction affects academics, attendance, and bullying in elementary school students, and a second study on stress and its effects on learning.

Such work has earned her accolades from distinguished leaders such as the Dalai Lama, who presented her with the first Spirit of Freedom award in 1998. More recently, she was honored in 2013 with the Jung Institute award. She also received the Good Heart Humanitarian Award from Jewish Women International, Perth Amboy High School Hall of Fame Award, the Great Texan of the Year Award, the Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame Award, Trailblazer Award, Get Real New York City Convention's 2014 Blogging Award, and Woman of Influence Award.

Dr. Gross’ book, The Only Way Out Is Through, is available on Amazon now and offers strategies for coping with loss, drawing from dealing with the death of her own daughter. Her next book, How to Build Your Baby's Brain, is also available on Amazon and teaches parents how to enhance a child’s learning potential through various developmental stages.

Dr. Gross received a BS in Education and an Ed.D. (Doctorate of Education) with a specialty in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston. She earned her Master’s degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Psychology from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Dr. Gross received her second PhD in Psychology, with a concentration in Jungian studies. Dr. Gross was the recipient of Kappa Delta Pi An International Honor Society in Education. Dr. Gross was elected member of the International English Honor Society Sigma Tau Delta.

 

