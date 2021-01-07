The Essential Guide to Turning Your Office into A Happy Working Space

Is a happy and comfortable workspace interior considered a luxury today? We don’t think so. Today’s happy working space is not always referred to as the term “interesting” or engaging, and anyone can make their own private space to be as comfortable as they want!

Office design could be boring if it is too neutral or straightforward, but it can also be stressful if there are just too many things in some corners as if you don’t have enough space, get enough air.

Some research says that workplaces’ comfort condition has been the main focus of the design phase over the past decades. Aside from the fact that people spend more than 70% of their time indoors being in the office, this has resulted that environmental quality, which includes the air quality, thermal conditions that have long-term effects on our health and productivity, is necessary. And Many big companies include Facebook and Google, have shown that office design doesn’t have to be plain, formal, and generic because you can always add vibrant elements into it.

This becomes the reason why it is essential to make office design as comfortable and happy as possible.

Now the question is, how do you make a happy place to spend that 70% of your time of the day?

Here are some lists of factors to improve your office space to be all-day comfort, happy, and of course, suits your needs and even more, boosts the office’s brand identity!

Access to Nature



Giving access to nature in every interior design is robust. It is the number design element that is mandated in every design concept today. Be it in the form of natural light, greeneries, neutral tone, at the office, home, or even any buildings, allowing us to encounter nature elements has a positive impact on our body and mind. The green color from indoor plants or outdoor greeneries and the bright and warm natural light symbolizes calm and tranquility. In the office, for sure, it helps you feel relax while working as it allows you to inhale and exhale fresher air that has been produced surround. It will be easy to maintain your mood to remain happy and fresh while being encountered with natural elements. So give your space some natural light or greeneries, and you’ll be happy throughout the day!

Movable and Multifunctional Setup

It is not too long ago when the trend began, but office design today ought to see the idea of multi functionalities, which includes movable and ergonomic settings.

Yes, we all demand flexibility as it is one of the most potent sources to reach a higher degree of productivity. This is no wonder why we want our working space to be dynamic, fit in any space and purpose, so it helps us feel lighter when heavy days strike.

From movable walls, smart and lightweight furniture, ergonomic desk, movable green dividers, additional equipements or collaborative and active spaces sponsored by innovation. There are many, to name a few, because we would love to work smarter and more effectively without having to be in a precise one bulky or plain room throughout the day!

Giving Room to Personal Space

Employees, especially millennials, love to gather around, even at the working space. This is 100% guaranteed will help keep them happy as they are allowed to communicate with fellow workers at all times. But don’t forget that they also need to spend time alone to increase their focus and concentration while working, and this does not mean that it has to be in a small-plain room filled with a single desk, straight rotate chair and a computer only.

Designing a private spot for a personal’s space can be as comfortable and creative in many ways. In the case of McDonald’s HQ office, there is a private workspace in the form of a small compact cubicle brushed in vibrant color, just like a private corner in restaurants. Some designers have also invented a unique cube or pod design filled with comfortable sofa chairs and wooden tables accompanied by decorative accents from carpets to planters in corners of the office that allow their employees to find their comfortable time alone to feel relaxed and find some peace whenever needed.

Adding Decoration and Decorative Accents



Even if you are not a fan of decorating and an art collector, adding some decorative accents can help you maintain your mood while being in the office. (at least for sightseeing and stress relief)

If you have a quite spacious personal working space, adding some artistic decoration, artsy souvenirs from previous holiday or minimalist photo frames set in the corner of your desk next to small writing utensils would be nice. It can also be as simple as adding a small vibrant-colored carpet; soft and plush elements can put some color to keep your space comfortable and happy to sit on.

Some people also believe that having a decorative accent at the office makes them feel at home because it enhances a sense of warmth and welcoming as if they are not in the office but rather at home.

Using Wood for A greater comfort



Wooden design is closely related to Japanese minimalist design. Using wooden flooring, walls, or furniture, especially when encountered with a bright design scheme, has its own power that inhales warmth and comfort that no other material can give. You would definitely feel happy and relaxed when working in this kind of room set up as if wooden design at home interior makes you feel comfortable all day and night.

Wood is timelessly beautiful. Designing office space with wood results in a relaxing space rather than a traditionally rigid one that uses metal or concrete. You can work creatively with wood and not only limited to a common design scheme. To such example, office that has a wooden stairs can be a place to work as well! as people might find it comfortable sitting on it with a laptop on their laps. It also allows you to stay connected with nature as it is a well-known fact that wood is a nature-connected material that helps reduce stress and increases well-being. So when designing office space with wood, it will bring a bit of Scandinavian, coastal, or even rustic style that emphasizes endless comfort as bringing the outdoor in a while shifting away from traditional and formal styled working space. Feel relax and happy? Definitely!

photo credits: zendesk office singapore | global non-profit foundation offices