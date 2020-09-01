The End of the To Do List

For a long time we have been sold on the benefits of the To Do List, which can organize our time to help us increase our productivity, improve our efficiency, help our memory and increase the opportunity to accomplish high impact tasks in our lives.

In fact, this practice has long existed beyond the business environment, being promoted in family and school settings as well.

However, today we want to invite you to consider how your To Do List might not be helping you build a better you, your better self.

Instead, we invite you to make a To Be List, composed of actions we normally do not include in a To Do List but can still have a positive emotional impact on you and those around you:

1) Meet a new person: (Online is ok) Try to be more sociable. Interacting with new people in your life will open doors, allow you to learn and help you improve upon yourself. It can also provide you with the support you need to generate greater confidence in any initiative you might undertake.

2) Contribute to a social cause: Donating your time and your intellect to benefit foundations and charities is an excellent idea. Not only will you be able to contribute to the well being of others, the stress levels in your body will reduce. When you act compassionately, you will carry out your day feeling more motivated and fulfilled.

3) Practice Mindfulness breaks: Being calm begins by discarding the idea of multitasking and instead trying to be in the present moment. Take small breaks of 2-5 minutes to listen to your breathing, using it as a restart to get back on track and prepare yourself for the day ahead.

4) Do an Act of Kindness: Starting early in the morning, show some love. Be king and make a gesture by which you contribute to someone else’s life in a good way. It can be something as simple as sending a little message to someone who’s far away or showing a smile to whoever you have to talk to during your endless meetings.

Your intellect may have a hard time keeping up with all the tasks you have on your To Do List on its own. But since learning and working also has an emotional component, having a To Be list will help you maintain your emotional well-being and help you tackle the complicated tasks at and.

Strengthening your nervous system with an extra dose of Oxytocin, Dopamine and Serotonin is always be a good idea. I am sure that by practicing these recommendations, it will help you become more self-aware and open yourself up to others, while encouraging others to interact in a more humane, friendly and reciprocal way.

Your focus should be on activities that allow you to be who you really are and identify what you have to do on any given day. It is time to put your “being” before your “doing” ,that way you can focus on achieving the success and happiness that waits you.