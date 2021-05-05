The Effects of Poor Self-Confidence

The consequences of having poor self-confidence can affect your mental health, your lifestyle, and even your relationships. Today, there is an increase in low self-esteem which can increase self-destructive behaviors and directly influence feelings of self-worth. Sometimes low self-esteem is tied to struggles with how you look, from your hair to your size, and all of those nagging little thoughts that can bring you down. Sometimes self-esteem is directly linked to how you grew up, or even because of your relationships. Whatever the reason, here are some ways you can restore your confidence and start loving yourself again.

What are the Consequences of Poor Self-Confidence?

As mentioned above, having low confidence and damaged self-esteem can create a myriad of harmful consequences that you should be aware of. Your self-esteem helps you live a healthy, productive, and fulfilling life, so when you are experiencing damaged self-worth or lowered confidence, the opposite effect can be seen.

Effects of Poor Self-Confidence

Anxiety

Depression

Trouble with relationships

Job performance issues

Academic struggles

Increased susceptibility to addiction

While not everyone with low self-confidence will experience these effects, feeling bad about who you never feels good, so here’s what you can do to improve your self-confidence and self-esteem.

Focus on Positive Self-Talk

When you are struggling with your self-esteem, it’s easy to talk negatively to yourself. You might think about how unhappy you are with how you look, or maybe you feel like an imposter at work- but regardless of what those thoughts are, it’s time to rewire your brain to be more kind to yourself.

One way to do this is to adapt daily mantras. Decide what your mantras are and write them on your mirror or say them to yourself in front of a mirror every morning. Maybe you say something like, “I am smart, confident, and worthy.” While it might seem silly at the moment, mantras really can improve your sense of wellbeing and self-love. You can also face negative thoughts head-on. Instead of challenging them, embrace them. Acknowledge what your mind is struggling with, note the thought, and forgive it. Lastly, remember that you are not your thoughts. Your thoughts are but a small part of what makes you, you.

Get Ready for a Glow Up

Sometimes when we take the time to change up our lifestyle and our look, our self-confidence grows. Why is this? Well, when you are eating right, working out, and taking care of yourself, you begin to realize how worthy you are of love and admiration- and that worthiness starts with you. Maybe you try out a new workout routine, buy those outfits you always wanted to wear but didn’t feel confident too, and challenge yourself to get out of your comfort zone and play with life a little bit.

It’s important to remember you are perfect just the way you are, but taking care of your health, emotions, and body is never a bad idea. If you need braces, make the appointment. If you are self-conscious about balding, grab a laser cap that uses LLLT technology. Whatever it might be, invest in yourself because you are so worth it.

Give Yourself Grace

At the end of the day, we are all just humans having a complex experience on earth. You will never be perfect because, as humans, we are flawed. But there is beauty and personality in those flaws. Be gentle with yourself. If you are having a hard self-love day, take a break. Maybe a nice walk, a hot bath, or your favorite treat. Just give yourself the grace you most likely extend to others.

Try Out Meditation

Meditation is a wonderful way to improve your self-esteem. Mediation really teaches you how to rewire your brain, reduce negative thought patterns, and eases the effects of stress and depression. If you have never tried meditation before, try adding just ten minutes a day to your routine. You can grab a free meditation on YouTube or pay for a monthly app like headspace to help guide your meditation journey. Regardless of how you choose to meditate, make sure you are consistent to reap the most benefits from it.

Dealing with low self-confidence can complicate the way you navigate life, but you can confidently begin to repair your self-esteem and find yourself again with these tips. Just know that the process takes time and consistency, so keep fighting for yourself.