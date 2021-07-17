The Effect of Covid-19 on Employee Mental Health

Mental health related absence is the most common cause of long-term sickness absence in UK workplaces. Work-related stress, depression or anxiety accounts for 44% of employee ill health and 54% of working days lost, in 2018/19 (HSE, 2019). As well as sickness absence, poor mental health at work can lead to reduced productivity, increased staff turnover and high presenteeism.

This was the case before the pandemic and the governments stay-at-home and social distancing laws came into force. So, what effect has this had on employee mental health?

Poor mental health includes issues with anxiety, stress, low mood and depression. Everyone’s mood fluctuates but it is described as a problem if these symptoms continue for a prolonged period of time. Work related stress is a mental health problem, defined by the Health and Safety Executive as a reaction to excessive pressure or other type of demand placed on an individual at work. Stress can be a significant cause of illness.

How will Covid-19 affect employees’ mental health?

The pandemic has meant employees have had to not only deal with the stress and anxiety caused by fears of the virus, but also adjust to new ways of working. The stay-at-home rule meant that, often for the first time, people had to work from home. The isolation and lack of social interaction would have an effect on employees’ mental health. Many may have feared for their job security with the pandemic hitting the economy and businesses hard. Whilst those on furlough may have suffered from mental health issues due to the loss of purpose.

So, it is not surprising that people have reported increased stress and anxiety. According to the Office for National Statistics, around 1 in 5 (21%) adults experienced some form of depression in early 2021; this figure has more than doubled compared to before the pandemic (10%).

Those with pre-existing mental health conditions have also found their symptoms have worsened. The mental health charity Rethink found that over three-quarters of people with pre-existing mental health problems reported their symptoms had got worse. Those worst affected were people with an eating disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder or a personality disorder.

There is also some evidence to suggest that catching the virus can lead to mental health problems. Research from the US has found that 1 in 3 people who have experienced severe COVID-19 symptoms have since developed a neurological or mental health condition. The study gave evidence of substantial neurological and psychiatric issues in the 6 months after COVID-19 infection. Risks were greatest in, but not limited to, patients who had severe COVID-19.

Different groups disproportionally affected

One study in the UK found that women were disproportionally affected by poor mental health during the pandemic. The strain of taking on home schooling as well as holding down jobs has been a significant factor. Mothers were more likely to have left paid work or reduced their hours in order to look after their children.

The study also found greater incidence of stress and anxiety in younger people and those living alone. Living alone was associated with a 53% increase in depression. The mental health charity Mind have found that more than half of adults (60%) and over two thirds of young people (68%) said their mental health deteriorated during lockdown. Young people and those with pre-existing mental health conditions were particularly affected – and employees who had been furloughed also reported a slight decline in their wellbeing compared to others.

Doctors have experienced mental health problems in a variety of ways – from worry about COVID-19 risk to dealing with increased incidences of death and feelings of exhaustion, as found in regular surveys by the BMA. In addition evidence from the Nursing and Midwifery Council also highlighted the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the mental health of nurses, which has included high levels of anxiety, depression and stress, with emerging signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Some key workers have felt a lack of support from their employers to stay safe. Runnymede found that inequalities faced by key workers from minority ethnic groups in the workplace were disproportionately high. This included being given tasks that left some feeling more exposed to the virus and less able to access PPE.

What can employers do?

It is well known that employees are reluctant to discuss mental health issues with their employers. Employers have a duty to protect the health, safety and welfare of their employees which also includes mental health and well-being.

Employers should take measures to support their staff in the return to the workplace. There may be employees who also need further support in the long-term. Measures should be taken to help employees regain a work/life balance – for many working from home has blurred the lines between work life and home life, with work increasingly taking over.

Some may have concerns about returning to the workplace, with the extra mixing with others that this will involve. Others may now need support for more serious mental health issues. It is vital that those experiencing mental health problems are not labelled, but instead supported to get well. Employees who have a mental health condition may be classed as disabled according to the Equality Act 2010, and will therefore be protected from discrimination in the workplace.

If an employee is classified as disabled, the employer has to make ‘reasonable’ adjustments to protect them. This may include changes to working hours, adjustments to the workplace, and changes in duties.

In the current climate, the guidelines set by law are unlikely to be enough to support employees through the various mental health impacts of the pandemic. Some may not want to reveal a mental health problem and not all conditions will fall under the definition within the Equality Act. What is important is to make adjustments and provide support for employees, regardless of definition. Employers who go further than this will see less absence, improvements in organizational culture, employee engagement and a reduction in staff turnover.

Exhibition stand contractor Quadrant2Design takes the mental health of their staff seriously, MD Alan Jenkins said ‘We encourage staff to leave their desks every hour to walk around and talk to each other, we also provide free healthy snacks and allow flexible working. Plus, we allow staff to bring in their dogs, I have 2 of my own, we find they really take down the stress levels’.

Adopting Mindfulness

The Mindful Business Charter (MBC) was launched by some of the leading banks and law firms in 2018. Its purpose is to improve the mental health and wellbeing of employees by getting rid of unnecessary workplace stress through improved working practices. Although this was developed by professional services, there is no reason why its principles cannot be adopted by other professions and industries. The framework has a number of recommendations which include the following;

Maintain connections even when physically isolated – this could be through phone calls and video conferencing to keep the team together and provide support.

Keep the team bond going – consider having remote coffee chats or after work drinks sessions.

Flexibility – some may like phone calls to communicate, others may prefer email or chat, employers should discuss preferences with their staff.

Be mindful of colleagues – some may be juggling work and childcare and find meeting certain deadlines challenging.

The importance of a work/life balance – even when working from home it is important to switch off from work and do other activities to relax.

Web design agency Koreti found that adopting these principles increased productivity, Ross Pike said ‘By focusing on the mental health and well-being of our staff we have found that employees are more motivated and there is significantly less absenteeism and staff turnover.’

Conclusion

The ongoing pandemic has had serious implications for the mental health and well-being of employees. We may still see these effects in months and years to come. Employers have a duty to take all the necessary steps to support their staff through these challenging times. Mental health problems cause absenteeism and loss of productivity. Employers who go out of their way to support their staff are likely to be rewarded with reduced staff turnover, increased productivity and a better workplace culture.