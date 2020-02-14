Teetering on the edge of destiny

Is it my time to shine, or not?

You play with chance

As if it is some type of game

Yet, you know inside

That your choices are elusive

Created from a single speck of dust

How can you even think you have control?

Over destiny

Over yourself

Over your world

It wasn’t as if you were put here

Just to struggle and strive

If that was the case

You would be living inside a volcano

Creation is a must

As is re-creation

We re-create what we know

Because creation itself is overwhelming

But what if creation is our friend?

What if creation is our guide?

Who would you be?

Where would you be?

So, my love

Stop teetering

And jump

Jump over the edge of destiny

Because it is your time

Your time to shine