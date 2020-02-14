Teetering on the edge of destiny
Is it my time to shine, or not?
You play with chance
As if it is some type of game
Yet, you know inside
That your choices are elusive
Created from a single speck of dust
How can you even think you have control?
Over destiny
Over yourself
Over your world
It wasn’t as if you were put here
Just to struggle and strive
If that was the case
You would be living inside a volcano
Creation is a must
As is re-creation
We re-create what we know
Because creation itself is overwhelming
But what if creation is our friend?
What if creation is our guide?
Who would you be?
Where would you be?
So, my love
Stop teetering
And jump
Jump over the edge of destiny
Because it is your time
Your time to shine