The Edge of Destiny

What if you knew that it was your time to shine - wouldn't you jump off the edge of destiny?

By

Teetering on the edge of destiny 

Is it my time to shine, or not?

You play with chance 

As if it is some type of game 

Yet, you know inside

That your choices are elusive 

Created from a single speck of dust

How can you even think you have control?

Over destiny

Over yourself 

Over your world 

It wasn’t as if you were put here

Just to struggle and strive

If that was the case

You would be living inside a volcano

Creation is a must

As is re-creation 

We re-create what we know

Because creation itself is overwhelming 

But what if creation is our friend?

What if creation is our guide?

Who would you be?

Where would you be?

So, my love

Stop teetering 

And jump 

Jump over the edge of destiny 

Because it is your time

Your time to shine

    Zainub Jenna Bata, Wanderer, Wonderer....

    I am a travel writer, a nomad, a wanderer, a wonderer, a gypsy, homeless. For once and for all, I have nothing to offer, except my writing. What you will see through my writing and poetry is an expression of what type of energy is in each place that I visit, either outside or inside. This is different to traditional travel blogs. I believe in the concept of energy and that it comes in all forms - in people, in experiences and in places. I hope that through the energy you feel in the poetry based upon WHERE I wrote the poem (physically, mentally, spiritually), you will be inspired to travel to those places, or other places both internally and externally. I write poetry and perform spoken word, I dance zouk and perform stand-up/improv. I am a mediator, conflict coach, trainer and I have lived in various cities, including London, Dubai, Kabul, Toronto, New York, Bangkok and Delhi.

