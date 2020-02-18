Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Discomfort Zone

We have constant opportunities to learn from others, especially when they push us back into our dis-comfort zone. Don’t get me wrong, comfort is a marvelous thing and it’s the space where lots of healing and nurturing takes place. On the other hand, being uncomfortable is where so much rich personal growth and self evolution […]

By

We have constant opportunities to learn from others, especially when they push us back into our dis-comfort zone. Don’t get me wrong, comfort is a marvelous thing and it’s the space where lots of healing and nurturing takes place. On the other hand, being uncomfortable is where so much rich personal growth and self evolution takes place.

A friend of mine pointed out recently that I was hiding in my comfort zone rather than showing up, being brave and stepping into my light. The conversation was challenging for me, making me fully aware of my desire to run and hide from what initially felt like rejection but, was really my fear of visibility. For me, being visible means risking failure and refection. Weird I know, since my success as a transformation catalyst and author comes from being visible and putting myself out there.

Thanks to my friend’s ‘push’, I became aware of 2 things: 1. The value and essentiality of support and connection with trusted allies as we evolve, personally and professionally (more on the principle of collaboration coming later), and 2. When we step around the wall of fear into the light of possibility and real power our potential expands infinitely.

So, nurture grace, walk through your fears and embrace your connection with others. Then you will know real power and unlimited possibilities.

    Kimble Greene, PhD, Master Catalyst, Author, Soul Whisperer & Trailblazer at Catalyst Enterprises Worldwide, LLC

    Kimble has been guiding, inspiring and mentoring women for over 35 years. She has a PhD in transpersonal psychology and is a bestselling author, master catalyst and a trailblazer. Her introductory book, You Are Not Broken!, hit #1 on Amazon in 2018. Known as the ‘Soul Whisperer’, Kimble reconnects women to their core passion and purpose, leading them to achieve their goals and create success in their lives.

    Shortly after launching The Monarch Method™ for personal transformation and evolutionary leadership in 2009 - a 3-step process for removing what’s blocking you so you can move forward in your life - client success skyrocketed. Since that time, The Monarch Method™ has become an international movement with Kimble’s talks and services in increasing demand.

    Kimble’s decades of education, observation, research and experience have culminated in the combination of these 3 themes: Grace, Imperfection & Real Power along with her philosophy for effective, lasting change - the Catalyst Factor. This dynamic platform along with her internationally recognized Monarch Method™ are a ‘game-changer’.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    How to Destroy Your Comfort Zone and Improve Your Life: A Science-Backed Guide

    by Elle Kaplan
    Photo Credit: Bruna Brandao
    Community//

    8 Ways to Thrive in a New Community as an Empath

    by Jasmine Sara
    Community//

    Comfort Zones: An Alternative Perspective

    by Elaine Mead

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.