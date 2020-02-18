The Discomfort Zone

We have constant opportunities to learn from others, especially when they push us back into our dis-comfort zone. Don’t get me wrong, comfort is a marvelous thing and it’s the space where lots of healing and nurturing takes place. On the other hand, being uncomfortable is where so much rich personal growth and self evolution takes place.

A friend of mine pointed out recently that I was hiding in my comfort zone rather than showing up, being brave and stepping into my light. The conversation was challenging for me, making me fully aware of my desire to run and hide from what initially felt like rejection but, was really my fear of visibility. For me, being visible means risking failure and refection. Weird I know, since my success as a transformation catalyst and author comes from being visible and putting myself out there.

Thanks to my friend’s ‘push’, I became aware of 2 things: 1. The value and essentiality of support and connection with trusted allies as we evolve, personally and professionally (more on the principle of collaboration coming later), and 2. When we step around the wall of fear into the light of possibility and real power our potential expands infinitely.

So, nurture grace, walk through your fears and embrace your connection with others. Then you will know real power and unlimited possibilities.