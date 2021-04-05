The COVID-19 Pandemic by Benjamin Gordon Cambridge Capital

The severity of the COVID-19 infection is well-known to many. It can wreakhavoc on a person’s overall health and wellness. From heart attacks to lung damage to anxiety, scientists continue to study the viruseslong term impact. Recently, it has been studiedthatthevirus can cause tinnitus in some people. Tinnitus refers to a ringing or a buzzing sound in the ears. Some people have experienced severe tinnitus conditions after beinginfected with COVID-19. Early reports also show anecdotal evidence about tinnitus and sudden loss of hearing in some patients, but this evidenceisso far inconclusive.

In America, nearly 50 million people suffer from tinnitus. This condition can lead to hearing loss. About 20 million people have the condition in a chronic form, and 2 million people face extreme symptoms. Doctors say that there are hundreds of reasons as to how someone can develop this physical ailment.That’s why it is necessary to learn about the condition and know of treatment options to pursue for relief. One doesn’t have to compromise their quality of life just because of tinnitus. There are ways to maintain the lifestyle you desire despite living with this condition.

Understanding tinnitus

Tinnitus is a condition that makes you hear loud ringing or buzzing sounds in the ears. These noises do not come from external sources. They come in varied ranges and forms, including clicking, swooshing, whistling, , and so on, varying from person to person. It can be a chronic or temporary condition, and people canhavethe issue in either one or both ears. Experts say inner ear damage can lead to tinnitus. The inner ear contains thousands of tiny hairs, which, when damaged, fail to signal the brain properly. When the brain realizes something is not right, it tries to recreate the sensation it’s missing, making you experience a sound you are not actually hearing from your external environment.

Exposure to certain medications or chemicals, and even genetics can be common causes of tinnitus. The impact of this ailment can be stronger if you have anxiety, stress, or fatigue.

Exploring tinnitus and COVID-19

Although there is no conclusive evidence for the link between these two conditions, health experts believe that viral inflammation can cause inner ear damage andcan thereby cause tinnitus. It can also occur due to upper respiratory infections, which can be harmful to the middle ear. These infections lead to debris and fluid buildup in the eardrum region, blocking sound from outside and creating sounds the brain produces. It can also affect someone with COVID-19 because of the stress associated with contracting the virus.

There isn't any cure for tinnitus, but some treatments can help. You can visit your physician or ENT to examine your condition and locate its possible cause and/or its severity. If it triggers hearing loss, doctors can recommend hearing aids as a solution. One of the most commonly used treatments is sound therapy. It stimulates and enriches the brain to process different types of sounds, rather than just tinnitus signals. It can involve listening to music or podcasts. You can even just leave your television open to stimulate hearing activity. Specific types of psychotherapy, mindfulness, and other practices can also be beneficial.