The Courage in the Blood of My Ancestors Lights My Path

The spark of courage in the blood of my ancestors runs through my veins, providing me with the fire to LIVE powerfully through passion. This blood educates, inspires, and pushed me to stand up, to rise up, to live my truth and no one else’s.

It took me 42 years to truly understand the depth and full expansion of what my purpose is, and through my ancestors, I see the future.

I feel the fire of life and the wisdom of my pagan, and the wild tribes of the Celtic, Scottish, Irish, British and Germanic ancestry. This blood moves through me as it activates me. Now more than ever. I’m ready and willing to stand as a warrior of the light, as a witch and healer, as a wise woman.

My heart reaches out to my fellow wise women in the past that were murdered senselessly in the name of religion, greed, and power.

The pain and suffering that I see in my dreams, the darkness that has consumed my ancestors can overwhelm.

But the courage lights the fire of knowing. Of trust.

The dark days will be no more. But it will not go easily, its web is being ripped down and all of those know their days are numbered. The darkness on this planet is soon to be gone for eons to come.

We are the chosen ones to see it fall. To be the ones that assist in its demise.

The sword of truth not of this realm is our weapon.

Our collective healing requires us to heal ourselves first. So through this time as I heal, I heal my ancestral pain and also heal forward. All timelines present in the now.

This beautiful fire of courage in my soul is meant to help me stand in this life, to make the conscious choice to choose to live with purpose and passion, and to inspire and thrive.

Gone are the days of scarcity and pain.

You have the choice to choose this, too.

We are not living in a time where we just need to survive. Humanity is at a crossroads and there is a RIGHT way, and then there is an EASY way.

History, up until now, has been written by the people who hung the heroes. We must stand and say NO MORE.

It’s a time to choose the RIGHT way. We are our own heroes. We need to take back what was taken from us eons ago by the dark ones and their dark agenda to control through power, money, and greed. And, the humans who became their puppets to carry out their subservient duties.

Earth was always meant to be FREE. It was hijacked and the time is now to TAKE IT ALL BACK.

We were BORN free. It is our Universe-given right.

We must rebuild our lives while we tear down all that has been.

Heal while we grieve.

Stand in power as we watch darkness fall.

Will you fight? If we stand up and fight, we may be labeled as crazy and have to let go of things and people we once knew.

Like the freedom fighters of my ancestral past had to do as well, they often lost their lives to fight for what was right, not what was easy.

Those that choose ignorance will have heavy regrets.

We must realize that anything can take our lives, death is the only thing we know to be certain from the moment we are born.

But nothing can ever take away our freedom.

It is time that we rise up in truth. It’s time we protect and fight for the light by using the power from within our very souls as the Sword of Truth, sending out this powerful energy to make this last stand.

My fellow light warriors, it’s time to unite. Lightworkers, star seeds, indigos— it is our time. We know why we are here.

We MUST stand up for freedom like my Scottish ancient ancestor William Wallace, the brave heart. A man who fought for his country, for love, and for freedom.

I am him and he is me.

I am you and you are me.

TO OUR FREEDOM!