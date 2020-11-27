Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Connection Between Mental Health & Music Production With Mr. Wilson On The Beat

In the music industry, stress is rampant, comparable to a cancer that lives throughout the community. The persistence and creativity of many young talents combined with the competition just makes for tense situations and hard let downs.

In Mr. Wilson On The Beat's case, he keeps his balance by spending quality time with his family as well as daily exercise. He feels that too often we are consumed with overproducing and overworking our peers while neglecting our true desires and inner happiness.

Jeremy Wilson, which is Mr. Wilson On The Beat’s birth name, expresses that his thoughts usually become things so he focuses on positive affirmations and listens to motivational content often. “It’s not always about beats, I can make 100 beats in 1 week but the most important thing is to get my mind right” he says.

After co-producing Lil Key’s “Shorty Right There” with MB Salone in 2017, Mr. Wilson On The Beat set his sight on new opportunities. With 2020 coming to a close, it’s safe to say that this year was monumental for him. His collaborations this year alone range from Sy Ari Da Kid “Disgusting” (Which peaked on Apple Music R&B charts to co-producing Phor “It’s On Sight” with Casio. Both were bangers in their own right! It’s also rumored on social media that he may have multiple songs with Sy Ari.

Mr. Wilson is constantly dropping new beats on his Beatstars account where he has amassed a catalog of over 700 beats. Needless to say his work ethic speaks for itself. Coming from Virginia Beach, he now resides in Los Angeles where he has collaborated with many local and popular artists in the music scene.

We reached out to Mr. Wilson On The Beat via Instagram for comments regarding the release of new collaborations or possibly an album and he replied by simply saying “It’s in the works.” The most recent one with Trap Beckham titled “Get It Right” was dropped under his own name, so far the song has garnered thousands of views organically and keeps going. The production of the song actually took place years ago, Mr. Wilson was just sitting on it and waiting for the right time to release.

