The concept store

Someday may be now. When will you put in place your own magic shop?

“Someday” is a disease that will take your dreams to the grave with you.”

― Timothy Ferriss, The 4-Hour Workweek

What will you do when you grow up? That was the question one heard oftentimes when I was a kid. Growing up was the end , the destination, where it all found its purpose.

Someday we would become policemen and nurses, teachers and doctors. Someday. When all would fall into place.

The other day I saw this picture by an unknown artist.

“What would you attempt to do if you knew you could not fail?”

When we were children, no one suggested we would fail. We wouldn’t take it. We were encouraged at best, cautioned. perhaps, but failing was a rare possibility.

What would I do if I knew I could not fail?

“Very good question”, I ansewered. First I thought about playing tennis. Or becoming a ballerina. Both options were discouraged by my very concervative and bodu shaming mother. MEanwhile, I realised, my dreams had changed, I had grown up enough not to accept anyone telling me what I can and what I cannot do, and that I earned rather recently.

“I would say open my ideal concept store”, I replied. How come? As I grow up I feel the urge to create somenthing that embodies my values, my beliefs, the lifestyle I would love to have.

“Irene, could you expand a little?” a lady in the group asked.

I checked her profile. Here is someone I could share my dream with. I think. I might… let’s see. I let my truth come out in the wilde wide web.

“With pleasure. Thanks for asking. I love supporting independent creators in a polarised world of uniform conformity vs rebelious cacophony. I’d like to host painters, potterers, dress makers, writers, chefs, evenings with music and art creation for “normal” people, a safe hub where creativity would be taken with enough frivolity to become a serious, constant stream of energy to sustain and feed the participants’ souls and bodies. Amen!”

The answer made me so happy.

“Irene thank you, sign me up”, she replied.

Who knew. Someday may be now, after all.

    Irene Farmer

