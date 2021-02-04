Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Characteristics of a Real Leader | Michael Troina

Identifying the characteristics of a truly great leader can be a difficult task. There is often a broad range of traits that real leaders possess, and some of these traits may or may not be shared among all leaders in general. However, some characteristics are expected (and necessary) in leadership positions, and they are described in the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Identifying the characteristics of a truly great leader can be a difficult task. There is often a broad range of traits that real leaders possess, and some of these traits may or may not be shared among all leaders in general. However, some characteristics are expected (and necessary) in leadership positions, and they are described in the sections that follow.

Excellent Communication Skills

Real leaders can effectively communicate with diverse groups of people, including those of varying ages, genders, races, and cultures. They are also able to communicate in a broad range of settings and situations.

Clear Visions for Success

Another characteristic that is common among great leaders is that they possess a vision for success. Good leaders know where they want to go and the best ways to get there. They are also able to motivate their followers and direct them in such a way as to turn their visions for success into realities.

Ability to Form Strong Relationships with Followers

Followers are most often more apt to respect leaders who care about what happens to others and whose visions are aimed at the good of the institution or community rather than themselves. Because of this, leaders need to form close relationships with their followers.

Appreciative of Followers’ Work

Leaders who are grateful for their followers’ contributions and work and who show their appreciation to their followers are typically the most successful. Saying thank you often and rewarding outstanding contributions can mean the difference between a standard leader and a great one.

Good Listening Skills

Just as excellent communication skills are essential to becoming a real leader, good listening skills are equally essential. It is often a follower who comes up with a fantastic idea to help a group reach the leader’s vision. Leaders who do not listen to their followers can miss out on these great ideas.

Great leaders possess a large variety of personalities and leadership styles. However, real leaders who can truly succeed in their endeavors also have several common characteristics, such as those described above.

This article was originally published at: https://michaeltroina.co/

    Michael Troina

    Based in New York City, Michael Troina is a professional in data analytics and marketing. Michael is especially interested in what makes people tick and various aspects of human and consumer behavior. Michael's foray into data analysis began with a fascination with numbers and algorithms, and was further fostered through different social media platforms, namely his work building a successful Youtube channel and gaming platform. As a leader, Michael Troina has proven himself as a team player and collaborator, known for his integrity and humility. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    phototechno/Getty Images
    Community//

    5 Key Characteristics That All Great Leaders Possess

    by Marlene Jennings
    Community//

    What Are The Traits and Qualities of a Great Leader?

    by William Constantine
    Community//

    Would you like to become a Leader?

    by stephen hawking

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.