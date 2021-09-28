The chakra meditation-Blessing to the mankind

God has immensely blessed us by putting various energy chakras in our bodies. In the Bhagwad Geeta, the god has told that he has given the same energy, and the same power to everyone. How much one can leverage the benefits of this energy decides his ability.

There are 109 chakras in our bodies. But today we are going to talk about the 7 main chakras. These are closely related to our emotional, mental and physical well-being. These seven chakras are located in our spinal cord from the bottom of the spinal cord to the crown of the head. These are nothing but places where our pranas live.

We all are aware of the fact that energy flows where we focus. So chakra meditation is the way of activating these seven chakras by focusing on that.

We all know that our body is made up of five elements such as earth, water, fire, air, and space. In our body, each of these chakras is connected to these elements. This chakra meditation will help you to explore many characteristics of your nature, which you are not aware of. If you are keen to learn more about chakra then read this blog till the end.

Root chakra- Mooladhar chakra Secral chakra – Swadishthana chakra The solar plexus chakra- Manipura chakra Heart chakra-Anahat chakra Throat chakra- Vishuddhi chakra Third eye chakra-Ajna chakra Crown chakra- Sahasara chakra

What are different types of chakra

Importance of each chakra

Mental wellness has become so popular in recent times. In our body, mind, and body, both are connected. We all that if we are physically fit then we will be mentally fit as well. But many times some of our mental issues have nothing to do with our bodies.

But isn’t it so beautiful that we have got some power points in our body which help us to cure our mental illness!! Chakra meditation is all about that.

The chakra mediation is part of healing. By focusing on each chakra we are helping ourselves to heal faster and with ease. Let’s see the significance of focusing on each chakra.

1)Root/ mooladhar chakra:

The very first chakra, located at the bottom of the spinal cord. Its element is the earth. Earth symbolizes security and stability. A major part of our existence depends upon the earth, as it provides us shelter and food. And so this chakra has to be stable in order to feel calmer, stable, and confidant.

If the root chakra is blocked then you may observe some of the below-mentioned physical or mental signs.

Physically you may feel issues of weight gain, weight loss, constipation, or pelvic pain if your chakra is blocked. And mental signs of blocked root chakra are increased distractibility, panic attacks, overthinking, fear, worry, etc.

2) Sacral/swadhishtan chakra

The sacral chakra has connected with the element water. We all know that the nature of the water is to flow. Blocked water is the reason for many diseases. Likewise, if your sacral chakra is blocked then, you can’t feel the beauty of this world.

Why? Because this chakra represents our sensuality, sexuality, and creativity. These are the three factors by which we enjoy our existence. So to have activated sacral chakra is of utmost importance.

If you are facing physical issues like chronic back pain, an Ovarian cyst, and other reproductive issues, or complications with bladder and kidneys, then your sacral chakra might be blocked.

Mental signs of blocked sacral chakra include difficulty in expressing emotions, needs, and creativity.

3)The solar plexus/manipura chakra

Can you imagine life on earth without the existence of the sun?? in India people worship the sun as a god So now imagine the importance of the chakra with which the sun is connected?

That’s the reason for which Manipura chakra is called the powerhouse of the body. It is located at our naval point. its the main source of energy for our well-being.

Blocked solar plexus may include the physical signs of stomach pain, heartburn, acid reflux, diabetes, etc. And mental signs include anger, excessive need for control, victim mentality, or insecurity.

4)Heart chakra/Anahat chakra

Every single human being on this earth is hungry for pure and true love. Love is the root of all good qualities like compassion, care, and forgiveness. That’s why being loving is the prerequisite for you to have harmony with yourself and with others.

The more the balancing of your heart chakra, the more you will feel loving. The heart chakra is located at the middle of the spinal cord, back of the heart. The element is connected with the heart.

If your heart chakra is not balanced then you may feel unhappy, lonely, you may get easily hurt, and unable to receive and give enough love.

5)Throat chakra/Vishuddhi chakra

We all know communication is the key to a successful relationship, whether personal or professional. If you can deliver your idea better via proper communication, then you will become unstoppable. But you must be thinking about how to do that? How you can improve communication skills?

The answer is in your throat itself. Yes, you read it right, at the bottom of the throat, vishhudhi chakra is located. This energy wheel is connected with the air. So balancing or activating this chakra is a solution for improving your communication.

If your vishuddhi chakra is blocked then you may feel not able to defend yourself, unable to express your opinions or state of your choices. Physical signs include problems of the thyroid, sore throat, gum disease, ear infection, sinus infection, etc.

6) Third eye chakra/Ajna chakra:

Do you know the difference between successful people and unsuccessful people? The difference being their decision-making ability. In life, we take 70-80% of our decisions based on our intuition or sixth sense. For which our third eye chakra helps us.

This Ajna chakra is located between the two eyebrows. You have to activate this chakra to enhance the power of your intuition or sixth sense.

If your Ajna chakra is blocked then you may lack concentration, face issues to solve the problems, etc. the physical signs include eye strain, headache, dizziness, anxiety, confusion, etc.

7) Crown chakra- Sahasrara chakra

Isn’t it amazing to have a doorway to connection with supreme power or universe? Yes, you read it right, the last and topmost chakra called, the crown chakra is the energy wheel through which we can connect with god. This is the chakra that influences your mental wellbeing the most. So you should have your crown chakra balanced to have a happy life.

In 95% of people, this chakra is always balanced. But in case if it’s blocked in anyone then they may feel a lack of inspiration, desire to oversleep, poor coordination, and exhaustion.

So this was the general guide to make you understand the importance of each chakra. Each chakra has its own “beej mantra”. In order to activate or balance the chakra, you have to focus on them while chanting the related beej mantra.

You can learn the chakra meditaion technique under the guidance of an expert.