Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The blueprint of a nourishing weekend

Re-inventing what You-Time means, is re-inventing yourself. How to recharge over the weekend.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Do you feel like you run on empty? Are you strained emotionally and depleted psychologically?

There is not much you can do about what you cannot control, but there is enough to do to keep yourself on balance.

Like giving yourself the luxury of a weekend at home, dedicated to yourself. I f you live with family or friends, you can take turns and facilitate each other in enjoying some peaceful and restorative time.

A day to take care of your body, to cook real food, to read, to listen to the music you like or podcasts you have missed.

Begin on a Friday evening, if you don’t have to get up early the next day. Here are some activities for you:

  1. Buy yourself fresh flowers in the colour of your mood. Pink if you feel romantic, red if you need a boost of energy, orange if you feel contemplative.
  2. Try a new mild body and soul activity. Try Qigong to control your overthinking and get out of your head.
  3. Watch a funny movie you always wanted to see but modern TV does not show anymore.
  4. Listen to your favourite comedian on a podcast or an interview.
  5. Have a warm bath with Epsom salts and your favourite bath ball.

The next morning,

  1. Pick a coffee and a treat from your favourite take away.
  2. Speak on the phone with your loved ones. See if your phone contract affords you free time over the weekend.
  3. Listen to an audiobook while you go about the day.
  4. Leaf through your favourite magazine, real or virtual.
  5. Connect with the people behind the online friends you usually hit “like”. Leave a comment, or simply say “Hi, I appreciate what you do”.

Then on Sunday,

  1. Spend some more time connecting with your body. Do mild embodiment practices.
  2. Get spiritual. Read a book of prayers, chant or lit candles and say a prayer.
  3. Cook and eat a wholesome meal to slowly integrate with your flatmates.
  4. Go for a walk around the block. Just walk.
  5. Practice thankfulness. Message those you haven;t in a long time.

Reinventing You time is re-inventing yourself.

    Irene Farmer

    Happiness, one step at a time®. A journalist by day, a writer early in the morning, a mother most of the time, and a spiritual being forever.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Fernanda Carneiro / EyeEm/Getty Images
    Wonder//

    How to Get Some R&R Without Breaking the Bank

    by Tori Dunlap
    Community//

    Here is how to increase your work productivity in the age of distraction…

    by Claire Seeber
    Community//

    How To Make Your Weekends Feel Like Weekends During Quarantine

    by Liana Pavane

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.