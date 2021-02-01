The blueprint of a nourishing weekend

Do you feel like you run on empty? Are you strained emotionally and depleted psychologically?

There is not much you can do about what you cannot control, but there is enough to do to keep yourself on balance.

Like giving yourself the luxury of a weekend at home, dedicated to yourself. I f you live with family or friends, you can take turns and facilitate each other in enjoying some peaceful and restorative time.

A day to take care of your body, to cook real food, to read, to listen to the music you like or podcasts you have missed.

Begin on a Friday evening, if you don’t have to get up early the next day. Here are some activities for you:

Buy yourself fresh flowers in the colour of your mood. Pink if you feel romantic, red if you need a boost of energy, orange if you feel contemplative. Try a new mild body and soul activity. Try Qigong to control your overthinking and get out of your head. Watch a funny movie you always wanted to see but modern TV does not show anymore. Listen to your favourite comedian on a podcast or an interview. Have a warm bath with Epsom salts and your favourite bath ball.

The next morning,

Pick a coffee and a treat from your favourite take away. Speak on the phone with your loved ones. See if your phone contract affords you free time over the weekend. Listen to an audiobook while you go about the day. Leaf through your favourite magazine, real or virtual. Connect with the people behind the online friends you usually hit “like”. Leave a comment, or simply say “Hi, I appreciate what you do”.

Then on Sunday,

Spend some more time connecting with your body. Do mild embodiment practices. Get spiritual. Read a book of prayers, chant or lit candles and say a prayer. Cook and eat a wholesome meal to slowly integrate with your flatmates. Go for a walk around the block. Just walk. Practice thankfulness. Message those you haven;t in a long time.

Reinventing You time is re-inventing yourself.