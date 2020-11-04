Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Billion Dollar Seat

"It's like a spark. One spark leads to another and another and, another. Then you have a full flame. Then you get a fire going." -- Kendra Scott

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“One of you is sitting in a billion-dollar seat.”

As entrepreneurs, we make 10,000 decisions in our businesses.

Our legacies are made up of these decisions.

There are a handful of decisions that I call KEYSTONE decisions that can make or break your company.

Keystone decisions are usually the first domino to a series of other dominos that can lead to the success or demise of your brand.

I first met Kendra Scott, the Founder of the iconic jewelry brand, when I was attending the Entrepreneurial Masters Program at MIT with 67 other entrepreneurs from around the world.

Kendra Scott sat in the same room 10 years earlier as a student like me.

Now she was teaching.

Earlier that morning one of our professors asked what revenue we thought was possible in our future.

Most of the entrepreneurs shared ranges from $10 to $100 million.

I blurted out $400 million.

That number — my number was met with laughter side-eyes and snickers.

Then Kendra walked in.

Her second slide showed her company revenues that year were $360M (it was only June) she was well on track to exceed $400 million in a few months.

There it was — my Roger Bannister. The champion who famously broke the 4-minute mile barrier leading the way for other athletes to be faster, better, stronger.

Here was a kind, loving, beautiful, female entrepreneur doing revenues of upwards of $400M in 2016.

I thought then — anything and everything is possible.

Kendra admitted to us that as a student on her first day of class — she felt like she didn’t belong.

“I just felt like I wasn’t good enough.”

“I sat in the back of the classroom because the last thing I wanted was to get called on in a group of amazing entrepreneurs.”

“I’ll never forget that first day, Brian Brault, our facilitator said,

“One of you is sitting in a billion-dollar seat.”

“And I just remember thinking, “Well, that would never be me.”

The following year, Kendra decided to change seats and move closer to the front of the class.

That act of rebellion to show up herself was the keystone decision that made all the difference.

“I wanted to learn so badly and I was a literal sponge and I wasn’t afraid.”

Kendra became more and more confident during those three years and left using all the tools she learned to build the foundation to grow an incredible brand.

“I graduated in 2009. 2010 is the year we saw our business start to skyrocket and it was just lightning in a bottle from then on.”

Today, Kendra Scott has over 100 stores and is valued at over a billion dollars.

“To go back to the class now and teach and to be the one that was in the billion-dollar seat is pretty remarkable,” Kendra said.

“It goes to show you that even when you think you aren’t worthy or you’re not good enough, you are.”

So, what’s the alchemy of an entrepreneur? What’s the alchemy of a champion?

It’s taking the doubt that we have in ourselves and turning that into determination.

It’s the moments when we muster up the courage to rise, even when the world / the tide is pulling against us.

What’s a keystone decision you’ve made that’s made all the difference in your life?

I’d love to hear it! Do share!

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Thought Leaders//

    Designer Kendra Scott: “Success Doesn’t Always Look the Way You Expect It To”

    by Kendra Scott
    Photo courtesy of Kendra Scott
    Thought Leaders//

    Designer Kendra Scott on Why Giving Back is More Than Writing a Check

    by Kendra Scott
    Thought Leaders//

    Designer Kendra Scott On the Power of Giving Joy

    by Kendra Scott

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.