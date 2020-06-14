The Beauty of the Summer Months

2020 has been off to quite a start for all of us. The Coronavirus pandemic and all its ramifications has had a severe impact on our ability to cool off, relax and spend quality time with our families. With the summer now officially in full swing and the pandemic seemingly (and hopefully!) dwindling down in terms of severity, we have the opportunity to try our best to enjoy the summer weather and all the fun and engaging activities that come with it .

Whether that means going to Central Park regularly if you’re a NYC resident; or visiting your local beaches, the opportunity to be able to appreciate the warm weather and breathe in fresh air is awesome. While many of us have been quarantined in our homes, in some cases with our children, this opportunity to be able to take them outside for a walk, a run and enjoy the nature that parks and other locales have to offer is something we should try taking advantage of.

With all the craziness and hectic nature of our personal day-to-day lives and all the various items that we’re often preoccupied with, our exposure to nature and fresh air can be rather limited. Instead, we’re often seated in front of a computer at work or even at home, to the tune of many hours a day.

Fresh air provides us with so many opportunities, not the least of which is the ability to think clearly and employ a clear-minded approach to our day to day lives. Often times, in the hurry and bustle of our days, we rarely have the opportunity to sit back, relax and think about what matters in life. Think about our families, and whether we are spending adequate time with them. Think about our health. Our wellness. The way we treat others. The value of our relationships and friendships, and how we can make them even stronger.

Going through this sort of thought process or introspection cannot only be cathartic; but also incredibly useful in recalibrating one’s priorities. With the Coronavirus pandemic (and the worst of it ) hopefully behind us, let’s look ahead and try taking advantage of the summer months, the beauty of nature and the outside as much as we possibly can. There’s only what to gain.

Helen Lee Schifter is a former editor at Hearst and Condé Nast