The Beauty of Car Camping

Exploring the outdoors far away from home comes with a bonus: car camping. Car camping has become pretty popular over the years, especially as people discovered the magic of being under the starry sky while surrounded by grass, tall trees, and a calm river. It features a unique beauty that’s hard to find otherwise.

What makes it even better is that it’s cheaper than spending money on a fancy hotel, and while you would have different conditions in a hotel, it lacks the beauty and uniqueness you would find in the wild.

So, are you looking to go car camping? If so, then you should know that it comes with a series of benefits that you could not enjoy otherwise. Here are some of the amazing things about car camping.

It’s Easy to Carry Your Stuff

Depending on how long you’ll be camping for, you’ll probably bring a lot of things with you on your trip. If that’s the case, then just imagine how difficult and tiring it would be to carry everything in your backpack. With a car, everything is easier. You get more storage space, and you can take everything you want with you without worrying that it will break your back because of the weight.

It’s Pretty Cheap

If you’re not into luxury and expensive hotels, then car camping might be the right choice for you.

Hotels tend to be pretty expensive, and if you are visiting various destinations throughout your trip, you might spend some good bucks on hotel rooms. In this respect, car camping is more advantageous, as it doesn’t involve the same costs that booking a hotel does.

A basic camp spot might cost between $5.00 and $25.00, maybe a little higher if you want RV hookups too. In some parts of the United States, there are even places where you can camp for free if you find some BLM land. So, if you don’t feel like spending money on hotel rooms, car camping seems to be a much better option.

You Can Bring Your Own Comfort

With car camping, the advantage is that you can bring the comfort of your own house to your trip, and feel like home even if you’re under the night sky. For instance, you have the option to bring an air mattress and sleep either under the moon or in the back seat.

Besides, you can even bring some games, chairs or any other item that will make you feel comfortable. This way, you won’t miss home too much and you’ll travel in style and comfort.

You Can Sleep in a Tent

One of the things people love the most when it comes to car camping is the fact that they can sleep outside in a tent. This is a very common thing when camping, and often a preferred option instead of a camper van, for instance.

You can get the best night’s sleep in a tent given that you will not sleep on a bare mattress, and you don’t have to feel crowded in your vehicle if you’re camping with other people. If you get a tent that is large enough, it will offer you extra space and comfort. If you also take the right air mattress, then it will almost feel like sleeping in your home bed.

It’s Very Flexible

Flexibility is another benefit when it comes to car camping. If you get to a camping spot yet don’t like the way it looks, you can simply drive to another place. The same thing applies if a storm is approaching – if the camping spot will be affected by the storm, just get back into the car and drive to another area.

On top of that, it just gives you more options. You can drive to a doctor if an emergency occurs and you get injured, or you can get to the closest store if you need to buy something. You will be able to go anywhere you want without any commitment.

Final Thoughts

Car camping can be one of the most unforgettable experiences if you know how to make the best of it. Just pack the things you need in your car, get your tent, prepare a budget, and hit the road. You’ll create memories for a lifetime.