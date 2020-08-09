The Art of Entrepreneur Storytelling Through Qamar Zaman

In the year 2003, Qamar Zaman thought about an idea sitting in a coffee shop that later led to a top-notch digital disruption company (KISS PR Storytelling platform) now based out of Dallas, Texas with happy client success stories from all over the world.

After surviving a near death experience through Hurricane Ivan in 2004, Qamar Zaman went on to create KISS PR Story PR to channelize his passion for storytelling. It all started with him telling the stories about his survival through devastating times when he was hit by category 6 hurricane. Now it has been over 16+ years this south Asian born American Entrepreneur Qamar Zaman is running cost-effective storytelling services with social media and press release distribution / with unparalleled quality. The great customer success has allowed his company to become the preferred choice of small business owners around the world.

For over 16 years, Qamar’s focus has been building cost-effective storytelling services for social media and public relations with unparalleled quality, and their customer’s success has allowed his company to become the preferred choice of small business owners around the world. Their stories are helping businesses turn dreams into reality. With over 31,300 and growing daily stories and counting, KISS PR helped transform personal and business brands all around the world. During these testing times of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Qamar extended his platform by offering free brand stories & press releases for over 1,500+ small businesses.

Let’s find out more from the maestro about the tricks of trade and what he has to say to the young businessmen.

What Makes A Great Story

We tell a story we want to create a narrative arc, want people to start with those at the beginning go through a series of trials and tribulations ,some setbacks, some impossible challenges and then maybe our little single individual becomes a little group, a little party of adventurers and then eventually they beat the bad guy or the two lovers meet or the mystery is undiscovered and then there’s a wonderful help. So, when we’re speaking to our audiences, we want to try and tell that same kind of story. We’ll have a narrative arc so that our audience isn’t standing there saying no I don’t want to listen the same oh let me come along with you on that journey because I recognize this is a story and stories are fun.

Most people don’t think through how that story needs to be told, usually they just start with I was thinking about this problem and I’m thinking about a solution and then I was thinking you could actually take it to map in this way and for a lot of pitching. A lot of the time that’s really all you need to do but we get lost and a lot of other stuff along the way and we lose the real storytelling part. One of these were about there are definitely some negative sides about talking to your friends and family first and getting their feedback. I mean first of all if they care about you they want you to pursue your dream and if they believe that this is your dream they want to tell you that this is a great idea that you should pursue it.

How Do You Use Storytelling To Connect To Your Audience

If I was going to build a brand story for a drive hailing service like Uber so rather than saying you know you get your app out on your phone and a little bit, I would probably start with remember like I’m you’re really really late for something and you’re panicking and you’re trying to remember where your stuff is and you don’t know where your handbag is and you’re worrying that you maybe don’t have everything with you; then on top of all of that you’ve to figure out how to get a transport to you. Remember, how that felt? that’s a great way to take the audience with you on the story. The technology will be and at some point the business model will be in there and then the end of the story you bring it back to that right. So, the promise that we’re delivering to you is you’re never going to have that feeling again of that little pack as you’re leaving the house, trying to figure out how the heck to get to your next meeting on time. It’s really for to help you with your emotional state to remember that in almost all pitching settings, almost always, people and audience want you to succeed.