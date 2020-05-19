Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Art of Encouragement

By

Encouragement is one of the most effective and positive ways to spur others forward. Whether you’re leading a business, instructing volunteers, or just showing up to work every day, knowing how to encourage others is incredibly important. Encouragement is the act of giving someone hope, confidence, or support. 

The Benefits

Positivity improves the ways our brains function. While negative emotions can slow down our concentration and harm our cognitive abilities, positive emotions can do the opposite. When we are feeling happy or upbeat, it can improve our overall outlook on life, our mental processing ability, and our cognitive flexibility. 

Encouragement isn’t just about what you say but involves how you say it. The tone of how we speak also affects others. Coworkers are more likely to respond positively to a pleasant tone than to a discouraging tone. Offering encouragement in a positive tone directly correlates to how positively they interrupt your message

The Implementation  

The English word Encourage stems from the French word encoragierwhich means to “make strong or harken.” The goal of encouragement is to lift someone in confidence and support. You can encourage those around you in the following ways:

  • When you notice something positive about a coworker, say something
  • Learn how your coworkers receive encouragement and meet them where they are. 
  • When you introduce someone, add in a few positive words to describe them. 
  • Send notes or letters containing positive notes and reminders.
  • Celebrate great accomplishments!
  • Be an active listener. Pay attention to what the people are saying and try to remember what they say. 
  • When you see people making positive growth, let them know that you notice their effort.

Encouragement is a great way to improve your relationships and the environment around you. Think positive, and a difference will be noticeable. 

    Jimmy Lustig, James Lustig is the founder and CEO at United Capital Management.

    Jimmy Lustig is a non-practicing CPA and currently works managing his family’s private equity investment portfolio. A seasoned business leader, he has executive experience at a number of companies. He has shown he has the necessary entrepreneurial spirit to drive new ideas to success, all while working in the established framework of highly regulated industries.

