Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The art of doing nothing

Time to rejuvenate

By

The time has come , time to sit back and enjoy what nature has in store . It is a life lesson which teaches us to appreciate and value what we have . So instead of wondering about what we can’t have , let’s just appreciate what we can have . The lockdown in most parts of the world has created a dent  and many are staying indoors out of choice while quite a few are forced to . During this time we should reflect on what we desire . Choice is ours whether we see the glass as half empty or half full .

Earlier we used to wish for days to have more than 24 hours . If only time could hold still , so that we may make time for ourselves .  Once in a while  wanted to savour some family time and relish our meals . We really desired to unwind and inhale the freshness of flowers . Just wanted to pause and enjoy the aroma of coffee and even at times just wanted to switch off and take a guilt-free nap .

One really doesn’t need to fall sick to reflect where he has gone wrong . It should be done on a regular basis , we all can and should master the art of doing nothing . Doing nothing does not equate to laziness or being inactive . It simply means taking out time for yourself , to allow your mind and soul to unwind . It enables our minds to get rid of any negativity and helps in rejuvenation of our soul . As a result our body gets healthier and happier.

It reflects on our face and makes us more attractive .

A gentle reminder – in our daily endeavours we do a lot more and actually live a lot less . The effortless acts of kindness , smiling bathing , meditating and just listening to the blowing wind helps us to relax . These humble acts of actually doing nothing holds a precious lesson . It  kind of gives  consent to our minds to be one with the nature and offcourse ourselves . It is easier said than done but if we don’t try , we won’t know where we are in our journey .

Most of us merely exist not live . Schools teach art and science but none in the world teach  how to deal with life situations . At times our bodies crave to go on a  vacation so does our soul  . Be gentle with yourself and allow it to live not just survive .

Listening to the silence can be like personification of mystery unfolding itself . Dealing with emotions can act like catharsis it could be more like being aware of your own secrets ,the ones’ we shy away from . Instead of being opinionated try n be more mindful of your thoughts . The art of doing nothing actually connects us with our own self. Go ahead and give it try ,who knows a different you is waiting to be found .

    Shipra Shukla

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.