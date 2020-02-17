The 5 Types of Soulmates and How Each Sends You DMs

Have you ever met someone and you knew instantly there was a connection there, a familiarity, almost like you’ve known them your whole life? These people are your soulmates. That’s right, you can have more than one kind of soulmate. A soulmate is simply someone that your soul recognizes or resonates with. There are different types of soulmates we come across in our life and each one plays an important role in your personal, emotional and spiritual growth.

The Friend Soulmate

You usually form these types of soulmates early on but you can also find new friend soulmates as you get older. These soulmates will be in your life always, regardless of where the two of you live. You may grow apart in distance but when you come back together you pick up right where you left off as if no time has gone by at all. You feel the most “at home” with these soulmates and you can share anything with them and know they will always keep your innermost secrets confident. You also share similar tastes in your style or interests and laugh at how you will pick out the same shirt or discovered the same new music. If you believe in past lives, these people were usually in your family as a brother or sister or cousin. Cherish these soulmates because they will always be there for you, no matter what.

DM Example From Friend Soulmate:

Hey girl! I’m gonna be in town at the end of this month, lets get together and reminisce about old times…can’t wait to see you…we have so much to catch up on!

The Teacher Soulmate

Sometimes people show up in your life when you are in transition or struggling with your next move and you feel this pull toward these people. At first, you may wonder if this is going to be a romantic relationship, but then, you begin to realize that this person is either going through similar trials as you or has just come through something similar. Another name for these soulmates is “mirror soulmates”. They reflect back to you why you need to see. They can be somewhat painful at times if you are not ready to face what these soulmates are showing you. Ultimately, however, you will learn something from these teacher soulmates that will change the way you think, believe, or operate. The saying:

“when the student is ready, the teacher will appear”

-Lao Tzu

applies to this relationship. This relationship is usually temporary and once the lessons for each are learned, the connection fades and sometimes this person is never to be seen again. Other times the relationship evolves into one of the other types of soulmates.

DM Example From Teacher Soulmate:

Hey, I got us tickets for this workshop on ‘How to Face Your Shadow Self to Level Up’. I’ll pick you up and don’t worry about paying me back, it’s on me.

The Past Life Soulmate

Past lives are something you either believe in or you don’t. Meeting someone that you feel an instant familiarity with is strange because you can’t place why you feel like you know them or you’ve met them before when you haven’t. This can even happen with complete strangers. Just a glance into their eyes and you know. These are often our souls recognizing others from a past incarnation. This soulmate type can also overlap any of the other types as well. It most definitely overlaps the twin flame soulmate. I believe that coming across a past life soulmate is like a confirmation to your soul that you are on your chosen path. Like a sign from another place and time that you’re showing up and doing the work and everything is gonna work out for the best according to divine timing.

DM Example From Past Life Soulmate:

After meeting you today, I had to look you up and let you know that I haven’t felt so understood by someone in a long time. It’s almost as if we’ve known each other our whole lives. Would you like to grab a coffee sometime?

The Lover Soulmate

This soulmate can be one of the most passionate relationships you ever experience. The chemistry you feel with this person is undeniable and can even be seen by others. Lover soulmates can be tumultuous though if one of the members is not on the same spiritual frequency as the other. The physical attraction and soulful longing are there but sometimes the maturity or intellect doesn’t match up. If one party is already in a relationship these connections can lead to affairs if no restraint is exercised. These are usually fleeting, except when you find your twin flame, if you do. The real purpose of these connections is to ignite passion in both parties. This passion can lead to a renewed sense of purpose and excitement in your life and can break you out of the mundane routine you’ve been stuck in. Lover soulmates can release any blocks you have in your sacral chakra and creativity is usually the result of this release.

DM Example of The Lover Soulmate:

When your hands touch mine, I feel this electrical surge coursing through my entire body! No one makes me feel as alive as you!

The Twin Flame Soulmate

Much has been written and aggrandized about the twin flame soulmate. The origin of the term came from Plato’s work “The Symposium” which reads:

“According to Greek mythology, humans were originally created with four arms, four legs and a head with two faces. Fearing their power, Zeus split them into two separate parts, condemning them to spend their lives in search of their other halves.”

This person would have all the characteristics of the other soulmates. They would be your friend, teacher, lover, and you would feel a past life connection with them. This would be the ultimate connection on the deepest level possible that you could ever have with someone. Not everyone is said to have a twin flame incarnate with them in the same lifetime. Some theorists think your twin flame could exist in the spirit realm and act as a spirit guide to you during your lifetime. If you do get lucky and come across your twin flame it can feel like the most magical thing you’ve ever experienced. The passion, the love, and the spiritual maturity are all there. You feel at home, and the energy created by your fields together is magnetic and intense, so much so, that others are usually in awe of it. You are often on the path to accomplish a shared goal that benefits humanity on the global scale. The physical attributes of each tend to be similar and the spiritual growth occurs together at the same time. In fact, intuitive gifts are unlocked in each and magnified in their intensity when the two first meet. These kinds of relationships are the ones that are talked about in history books. Examples include John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Pierre and Marie Curie, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Jackie Kennedy and JFK, and Cleopatra and Julius Caesar. I want to point out here that twin flames are not always of the opposite gender, however, one member will have more of the divine masculine attributes and the other the divine feminine attributes.

DM Example from The Twin Flame Soulmate:

I’m so grateful to have you in my life and I can’t wait to see what goals we acomplish together in 2020. You’re the answer to my prayers and our souls will forever be entwined.

Knowing the type of soulmate relationship you share with your deeper connections can help you understand the way to communicate with them and what to expect from the other person. Humans are intricate people and when we feel like someone gets us we know we’ve found a special relationship that should be cultivated and honored. Gratitude for these unique people we come across in our lives opens the door for diving timing to synchronize your destiny.