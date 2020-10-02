Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The 4 Biggest Myths About Nonprofit Burnout

Nonprofit organizations, in general, face many of the same challenges and issues that a business or corporate organization will face. Workers face long hours, struggles with the market and economy, and stressful deadlines. These challenges bring in deeper threats of burnout and exhaustion than would be seen in other organizations. Burnout is a popular topic […]

Myth 1: Non-Profit Workers Do It For the Mission

In the non-profit sector, it’s often expected that payment will be slim. Some leaders have rationalized that the work itself is a reward – that pay doesn’t matter and raises won’t make a difference. This is just wrong. Nonprofit workers are not volunteers, they put in long hours, create innovative solutions, and do ample marketing and networking efforts. Non-profit workers deserve to have fair pay that matches the work they do.

Myth 2:Add-Ons Are All You Need for Self-care

Mental health and physical wellness are often thought of in terms of what we do outside of our daily lives. Things like going on vacations, retreats, or taking new yoga classes. Many non-profits provide access to these charming little add-ons, and we shouldn’t take away from that value. But wellness goes beyond small extras and add-ons. Non-profits should consider more frequent and smaller benefits for wellness – find a local dry-cleaner that offers pickup/dropoffs, or more flexibility for hours.

Myth 3: Communication Outside the Org is bigger than Inside

Communications in non-profit organizations are often outwardly directed. There are many ways that we reach out to audiences and communicate the work that is done. Oftentimes, these messages are carefully analyzed and planned. 

But the same consideration is often not extended to employees and co-workers. A company-wide email should receive the same consideration as a donor-directed message. 

Myth 4: Your Organization is a ‘Family’

‘Family’ is a brutally exploitative word in business. Many companies and businesses tell their employees that they are ‘family’ to convince workers to go above and beyond what is expected, often to the worker’s detriment. It’s wonderful to be committed and invested in an organization, particularly a non-profit organization. It’s also worth noting that non-profits rely upon a network of individuals that are invested in the industry as a whole. But respecting your workers involves holding them at a distance and acknowledging that they are workers – they have lives and families separate from the organization. Respect your workers by acknowledging that distinction.

Steven Maleh, Founder & CEO at SNAX, Inc.

Steven Maleh is a seasoned businessman and a third-generation serial entrepreneur who - across his 20+ year career - has founded and run dozens of businesses in multiple industries. He's worked in everything from restaurants to technology, and he's currently operating as the Founder and CEO of SNAX, Inc.,

Outside of a robust and fulfilling career, Steven Maleh is an active member of his community, where he operates as Head Chef for "Chabad of Plantation" in Ft. Lauderdale, which feeds 150+ congregation members weekly.

In his spare time, outside of volunteering and working, Steven Maleh is constantly looking to educate himself by attending local seminars, lectures, and classes. For fun, he's refining his tennis game he loves spending time with his wonderful wife and their four children.

