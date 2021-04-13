Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The 3 Words I’d Tell Anyone Battling Mental Illness

Ask for Help

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness.” (NIMH, 2021) Behind this statistic, there are stories of men and women overcoming often insurmountable odds. Yet, the stigma associated with mental health conditions can discourage some from seeking treatment. If I could speak four words to anyone struggling today, it would be these: you are not alone.

Nearly four years ago, I experienced an acute psychiatric illness. Here are the three most impactful lessons that I learned from seeking and receiving mental health care.

Asking for help does not make you weak. It makes you human.

In one article by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, we observe that “the average delay between onset of mental illness symptoms and treatment is 11 years.” (NAMI, 2021). Research suggests that this gap in treatment-seeking is due mainly to the increasing stigma surrounding mental health conditions. (Henderson et al., 2013). Essentially, societal pressures make it difficult for individuals struggling to come forward, raise their hands, and stand in line to receive the assistance they need.

In life, we are all going to need assistance with something at one point or another. We are all going to struggle. So, why not let another individual lend a hand?

Take this situation, for example. You break a bone. It is excruciatingly painful. So, you visit a clinic, get a cast, and are on the mend in no time. In the same way that there are physicians available to treat physical wounds, practitioners are willing and able to treat mental health concerns.

Desiring assistance is not selfish; it is strong.
In the four years since my own experience, I have noticed that I have personally encountered very few people who openly discuss mental health. I cannot help but wonder what the world may look like if society, as a whole, encouraged rather than discouraged people to ask for help with mental health concerns. Perhaps, there would be fewer personal crises, fewer psychiatric hospitalizations, and fewer individuals who do not feel as if their needs are worthy of receiving the help they seek. Wanting and asking for assistance is a vital step toward health and healing. Do not be afraid to take one brave first step by seeking out the help of another.

Most professionals genuinely desire to see you thrive.
Mental health professionals receive training to handle the situations that their patients present to them. They can serve as compassionate guides as you, and I walk through difficult circumstances and occurrences. These professionals desire to see their patients meet their goals, pursue their potential, and walk through life with courage. These professionals have resources, knowledge, and expertise tailored to meet patients right where they are.

If mental health care is something that you are needing, I encourage you to seek it. Asking for help does not equate to weakness. You are strong, brave, and capable of great things. Go forth and ask for help when you need to. Others are willing and waiting to surround you with support and encouragement. From personal experience, I can tell you that it is worth it.

    Baylee Dunn

    Baylee is a recent college graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services who is passionate about writing about faith, mental health, and the struggles of life.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Let’s Fight the Stigma Around Mental Illness

    by Nancy Burger
    Community//

    Clare Waismann: “Stigma around mental illness stems purely from lack of education”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    The Fight Against the Stigma of Mental Illness

    by Dimitrios Tsatiris

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.