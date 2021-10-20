The 3 Most Powerful Spiritual Books That Will Transform Your Life

If you’re on a quest for spiritual enlightenment, then the right book can illuminate the path to your personal ascension. A wisdom-infused spiritual book is the modern witch’s most coveted tool alongside healing crystals, tarot cards, and herbs. You can transcend its magic in your life, too.

While spiritual books might have been sitting at the back of bookstores for quite a while, in the last 20 years sales have spiked as “the commingling of secularism and spirituality is bound to be a defining element of the millennial zeitgeist”.

But why are spiritual books so enticing? Because they have the potency to transform your life through helping you open “the doors of perception”, as the pioneer in alternative spirituality Aldous Huxley would say in his 1954 eponymous book.

The book that will change your beliefs

The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz – 4.16/5

If you’re looking for a book that will transform your life grassroots, look no further. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz has revolutionised people’s mindsets, from regular readers to leading spiritual teachers. Lee Harris, a healer and energy teacher, said in an interview for Gaia’s show Buzzsaw that the one book that started his path of harnessing his healing abilities is The Four Agreements. “It was such a lightbulb moment to me. I read it and I knew it was true, and I also knew I couldn’t reach it. I see why I’m not these things yet, but I see that this is the direction I need to go in,” shared Lee Harris.

But why grassroots? Because the book makes us recognise the limiting beliefs that are imposed both by society and ourselves. Its core message is: wake up from the dream of society and create your own dream filled with joy, happiness, and freedom.

Although there are many books that aim to help us unpack the layers of limiting beliefs we store, The Four Agreements transcends the ancient Toltec wisdom. It’s both a practical guide and a treasured hindsight. In Oprah Winfrey’s own words, this book, “simple yet so powerful, has made a tremendous difference in how I think and act in every encounter”. Are you ready to create your own dream?

A practical guide to mindfulness

The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment by Eckhart Tolle – 4.13/5

It’s highly likely that you’ve stumbled upon this title recently. Published in 1997, The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolleentered mainstream media only a few years ago as an echo to the rising new age spiritual movement. In the UK alone, over one million copies of the book have been sold, with 2018 marking the highest yearly sales of 100,000 copies in the UK.

The book has greatly appealed to celebrities and spiritual teachers who have quoted it. In a review of Oprah Winfrey’s super-soulful reads, the talk show host says: “Meg Ryan and Ellen DeGeneres gave me copies of this book, and it’s gotten me through more crises than I can count.”

Eckhart Tolle swiftly demystifies the meaning behind “living in the now” in his manual to mindfulness. The core message of the book is as clear as Tole’s inspirational writing: living in the now will take you on the path to happiness and spiritual enlightenment. It’s time to stop reminiscing over the past and living in the future, because the present holds the truest joy one can experience. Be here, now.

Your guide to collective ascension

A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose by Eckhart Tolle – 4.09

It seems that the world can’t get enough of Eckhart Tolle because his follow-up book A New Earth,published in 2005, has received as much appraisal as his first best-seller.

This time, the author takes us on a narrated journey to the debris of our biggest enemy – our ego. It’s at the core of all of humanity’s suffering and the connoisseur of a dysfunctional society. By leaving our personal and collective ego at the door, we can enter a world full of joy and loving-kindness – a new earth.

Little did Eckhart Tolle know that his book will help shape the concept of our ascension to the 5D world, what we call the new earth. The book helps us transcend our ego so that we can step into the vibrational frequency of love together. In that sense, A New Earth is a tool not only for personal transformation but also for a collective ascension.

