Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The 10 Fascinating Things We Learned About The Brain

The brain sculpts not only who we are but also the world that we experience. It tells us what to see, what to hear and what to say. It expands to accommodate a new language or skill that we learn. It tells stories when we're sleeping. It sends alarm signals, and it spurs the body to run or fight when it senses danger. The brain adapts to environments so we aren't annoyed by a constant smell in an old house or the constant hum of the air conditioning. Our brains look to the sun and tell our body what time it is. The brain stores memories, both painful and pleasant. Here are some fascinating things we learned about the brain.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The brain sculpts not only who we are but also the world that we experience. It tells us what to see, what to hear and what to say. It expands to accommodate a new language or skill that we learn. It tells stories when we’re sleeping. It sends alarm signals, and it spurs the body to run or fight when it senses danger.

The brain adapts to environments so we aren’t annoyed by a constant smell in an old house or the constant hum of the air conditioning. Our brains look to the sun and tell our body what time it is. The brain stores memories, both painful and pleasant. Here are some fascinating things we learned about the brain.

1. The brain is magnetic

Our brains are magnetic. Or, at least, brains contain particles that can be magnetized. But scientists don’t really know why these particles are in the brain or where they originated. Some researchers believe that these magnetizable particles serve a biological purpose, while others say the particles got into the brain because of environmental contamination.

This year, scientists mapped out where these particles are located in the brain. The results of their study, the researchers said, provide evidence that the particles are there for a reason. That’s because in all the brains the scientists examined — from seven people who died in the early 1990s between ages 54 to 87 — the magnetic particles were always concentrated in the same areas. The investigators also found that most parts of the brain contained these little magnets.

Many animal brains also have magnetic particles, and there’s even some suggestion that animals use these particles to navigate. What’s more, a type of bacteria called magnetotactic bacteria use the particles to orient themselves in space.

2. A second brain in the gut?

Millions of brain cells live in the large intestine, and because these cells function without any instructions from the brain or spine, scientists sometimes refer to the mass of them as “the second brain.” But this mass also has a scientific name…Show More >>>

Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Medicine, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Medicine, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Medicine, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Medicine, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Medicine, Science, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health, Medicine,

    Sophia Thompson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    All You Have To Do Is Play

    by Stephanie Spence
    Community//

    “5 Things We Can Each Do To Help Solve the ‘Loneliness Epidemic”, with Helen Kramer and Fotis Georgiadis

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    This is Your Brain on VR … The Neuroscientist’s Perspective

    by Tameka Kee

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.