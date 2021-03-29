Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The #1 Hack To Tackling Your To-Do’s Like A Boss

Plus How You Can Stop Procrastinating and Make Progress Towards Your Goals Today

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Everyone has a to-do list, but why is it that some people accomplish more than others? How can we expect to get everything done especially while working from home? We’re going to uncover a new way to tackle those to-dos like a boss with 4 simple steps that can be implemented today.

Let’s take a look at the typical way people handle to-do lists. What we’ve seen is that it’s common for people to sit down at their desk in the morning and start putting out fires. They hop on their email and let that guide them, are interrupted by phone calls, kids running into the office and pre-scheduled appointments. The day typically lacks structure and keeps people tied up with “busy” work.

Many wonder why it feels like they’re never making any progress towards the things in their life and business that actually move the needle.

But to-do lists are only a part of the work that needs done. If we look at this like the 80/20 rule or Pareto’s Principle we should spend 20% of our time on to-dos and the remaining 80% on activities that propel us forward towards our goals. What happens is when you focus all of your work time on tedious to-dos you’re unable to spend any time on tasks that allow you to stay in your lane.

Understand that there is a difference between to-dos and daily activities. Let’s not include things such as pick the kids up for school, grab lunch with Sarah or anything that involves leaving your desk. Keep it to things such as; schedule lunch date with Sarah, remind John to pick the kids up from school, order groceries for tonights dinner.


What we’re going to do is simple; I’m going to break it down for you now:

Step 1: Take 5 minutes in the morning and write down all of the things you have to do for the day. Write anything down that comes to mind.

Step 2: Highlight the top 3 items that are MUSTS or the most important to get done.

Step 3: Time block 45 minutes to 1 hour on your calendar for the day (preferably in the morning once that cup of coffee kicks in).

Step 4: Focus for the entire time block on your to-dos only and get as many checked off as possible. Any that aren’t completed move to the next days list.

If you can learn to time block to-dos and prioritize the most important tasks during your time block, you will free up the entire rest of your day to be dedicated to tasks that move the needle and help you further reach and execute your goals.

Let’s be honest, if we don’t take control of our time the days can slip away from us leaving us wondering what we actually accomplished. It’s easy to feel a sense of overwhelm when our to-do list continues to grow with little to no progress actually made towards the things on it.

Remember, your to-do list shouldn’t take hold of your day, but should be an integral part of your day that keeps you getting things done while staying in your lane.

    Jamie Kullman

    Jamie Kullman, Business Growth Strategist at Moms Freedom Maker

    Jamie Kullman is a business growth strategist taking burnt out and overworked entrepreneurs and helping them step into their next level as digital CEO. She believes your business should work for you and help your message reach those in need without it jeopardizing your quality of life.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    20 Ways on How To Improve Your Communication with your Boss

    by Johnny James
    Work Smarter//

    3 Ways to Be a Leader and Manage Conflict at Work

    by Belma McCaffrey
    Community//

    5 Ways to Secretly Teach Your Boss to Become More Emotionally Intelligent

    by Harvey Deutschendorf

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.