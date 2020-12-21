“Thank You for Your Service” – Appreciating Teacher’s Efforts

The first thing that comes to my mind when I think to do my online class is my teachers. No matter what we do, we cannot deny the role of teachers in this tough time. Online classes were a difficult time for students and teachers alike. They both had trouble adjusting to the new system that had profound effects on the learning process of children.

However, I appreciate my teacher because they gave their best and adapted to this new system. It was difficult for everyone to start learning online, but, most of us did not know how to use these digital platforms and software for teaching and learning.

I personally remember struggling to go through my class and I had no idea how I would get past through it. Lucky for me, my teacher was very supportive in this situation which made me realize the importance of teachers.

WHY ARE TEACHERS IMPORTANT?

It is not easy to know how to praise a teacher in words because what they do deserves more than just a few kind words. This is something that needs a deeper view because we generally overlook all the things that teachers provide for us.

Teachers do not only help during our classes but, they also balance their own personal lives and ensure that we learn and build ourselves in the best way possible. So, no matter how many comments for the good teachers we make, it is not enough to praise them, but we can still try.

If you are not sure what to say instead of thanking you for your service, then do not worry because our experts will help you find ways to show your appreciation for their efforts. We will go through these pointers quickly so that you can use them to make your teacher feel special.

WHY IS APPRECIATION IMPORTANT?

It is important to understand the vitality of appreciation because it is natural to crave appreciation for our jobs. However, the majority of the teacher continue serving and teaching throughout their life without any real appreciation. These are some of the things that I noticed when I tried to be regular in class this year.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

If you agree with us and are looking for ways to appreciate your teacher’s effort, then do not worry because we will guide you. There are better ways to do this rather than have someone shout out suggestions to you. So, hang tight and let our experts help you with this task.

HOW CAN YOU APPRECIATE YOUR TEACHER?

THANK THEM FOR A FUN AND EDUCATIONAL ENVIRONMENT:

The first thing that you need to do when you appreciate your teachers is that you need to thank them for their teaching environment. No matter how smart you are, you will be unable to learn properly if you are not cautious about it. This is the one thing I noticed when I do my online class.

I was taking online classes from multiple teachers, and obviously, each of the classes had a different environment. The classes that had a fun and interactive environment were relatively easier. The one with a strict and dry environment was not helpful.

So, the first thing that you need to thank you, teacher, for is if they provide a fun and educational environment.

THANK THEM FOR THE EXTRA EFFORT:

Another common thing in most teachers if not of all them is that they are hardworking. Teachers love to go the extra mile to ensure that their students learn well. They will ensure the maximum students. Whether it is designing special designs and projects for their children or providing material, a teacher will do it all.

They are not obligated to do this, but they still do this out of the good spirit that makes these teachers one of the most amazing people in the world. The most amazing thing is that these teachers do not even realize their role and find it difficult to choose responses to thank you.

MAKE THEM REALIZE THE IMPACT THAT THEY HAVE MADE IN YOUR LIFE:

Another effective way to make your teachers feel appreciated is to share the impact that they have on your life. The best way to do this is to highlight all that you have learned from them. You can share with them your weaknesses and how your teacher has helped your deal with them.

If a teacher plays the role of your role model or a parent figure, then you need to share this with them too. The more you can explain this, the better it will be. You do not need to rehearse because just speaking from your heart will do the trick.

Your teacher will feel a lot more appreciated as soon as she or he realizes how the little things that they do have helped you change your life. This little trick is the easiest way to make your teacher feel important and appreciated.

TELL THEM WHY YOU SEE THEM AS A ROLE MODEL:

There are several teachers that we truly respect and even see as our role model. If you have such a teacher, then make sure that you let them know that you appreciate them. If you do this right to will not need words to say thank you and appreciation for those teachers.

Whether the teachers have given you good life advice or guided you during dark times, it is equally vital. There are several qualities that we admire in such teachers so, make sure that you use it to make your teachers feel special.

APPRECIATE THEM FOR ALL THE TIME THE INVESTED:

Teaching is no doubt that teaching is a time-consuming profession that needs constant effort. Whether it is designing a curriculum or grading exams, it is can get extremely long and difficult. However, teachers stay steadfast and focused even in the worst of times.

They spend days and nights trying to make your learning experience the best one possible. It is common for teachers to spend extra time trying to make things work for their students now and then. All this effort goes out unappreciated most of the time so, make sure that you do not make the same mistake.

You do not realize how well it will do for your teacher if you start noticing these extra little steps that your teacher takes for you.

THANK THEM FOR BEING AN INSPIRATION:

Most of the students are inspired by their teachers at different levels. Teachers have a huge effect on the personality of a child, whether they are in kindergarten or higher studies. You need to tell your teacher the things that make them inspiration in your life if you want to appreciate them. I realized that the teacher will work with more enthusiasm to do my online class this way.

You will often find students wishing they could follow in the footsteps of their teachers if they meet a good one. So, make sure that you let your teachers let know how you feel about all that they do!